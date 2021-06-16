'We're back!': Del Lago Casino extends hours, lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Barriers are being removed. Beverage service returned. Social distancing is no longer required.
Del Lago Resort & Casino says, "We're back!"
After New York reached a vaccination milestone on Tuesday, the Seneca County casino is extending its hours and lifting nearly all COVID-19 restrictions.
In an email to guests, del Lago outlined the changes to the casino, dining options and operating hours. Bar service at Centrifico and the DraftKings Sportbook will resume, and the complimentary self-serve beverage stations will return after being closed during the pandemic. Beginning Wednesday, beverage service to slot machines and table games also resumed.
On Friday, the casino's restaurants will operate at 100% capacity with no restrictions, according to the email. This includes DraftKings Sportsbook, which was closed to diners during COVID-19.
Del Lago won't mandate social distancing on the gaming floor or in its restaurants. The barriers used to separate players at table games have been removed. All slot machines will be in use.
The casino's operating hours will be extended beginning Friday. On Fridays and Saturdays, the casino will be open 24 hours. Table games won't be available from 4 to 8 a.m. From Sunday through Thursday, the casino will be open until 3 a.m.
While most restrictions have been lifted, the casino will continue to urge unvaccinated guests and employees to wear a mask.
"We are able to provide guests the full-service entertainment experience the property was designed for, and our team is trained to deliver," said Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino. "Our guests can welcome back bar and beverage service on the gaming floor, increased gaming positions, removed dining capacity limits and added amenities."
The casino was already moving toward a return to normal operations. Last week, it announced that live events will return in July.
Del Lago closed for six months, from March to September 2020, due to the pandemic. Casinos were among the last businesses that were allowed to reopen last year after the COVID shutdown.
When casinos reopened, there were capacity limits, curfews and other restrictions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted the curfew for casinos in April.
Last week, Cuomo pledged to ease nearly all remaining restrictions if New York's vaccination rate reached 70%. That rate is based on the number of adults age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.
On Tuesday, New York topped 70%. Cuomo followed through and lifted many of the restrictions on businesses.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.