'We're back!': Del Lago Casino extends hours, lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Barriers are being removed. Beverage service returned. Social distancing is no longer required.

Del Lago Resort & Casino says, "We're back!"

After New York reached a vaccination milestone on Tuesday, the Seneca County casino is extending its hours and lifting nearly all COVID-19 restrictions.

In an email to guests, del Lago outlined the changes to the casino, dining options and operating hours. Bar service at Centrifico and the DraftKings Sportbook will resume, and the complimentary self-serve beverage stations will return after being closed during the pandemic. Beginning Wednesday, beverage service to slot machines and table games also resumed.

On Friday, the casino's restaurants will operate at 100% capacity with no restrictions, according to the email. This includes DraftKings Sportsbook, which was closed to diners during COVID-19.

Del Lago won't mandate social distancing on the gaming floor or in its restaurants. The barriers used to separate players at table games have been removed. All slot machines will be in use.

