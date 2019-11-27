{{featured_button_text}}
Black Friday

Black Friday shoppers browse at Walmart in Auburn in 2018.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The biggest time of the retail shopping season is here, and Auburn-area stores are changing their hours this week for holiday shoppers looking to take advantage of Black Friday, and pre-Black Friday, deals.

Some stores will be closed for Thanksgiving, while others will have limited hours for the holiday. The list below shows who will be open and when during Thanksgiving and the weekend. If Saturday hours are not shown, that means the establishment plans normal hours for that day:

Fingerlakes Mall

WHEN: Closed Thursday*; Friday 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: 1579 Clark Street Road, Aurelius

INFO: (315) 255-1188

*Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday (315) 258-2700

*J.C. Penney: 2 p.m. to midnight Friday; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday (315) 253-2762

Waterloo Premium Outlets

WHEN: 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: 655 Route 318, Junius

INFO: (315) 539-1100

Walmart Supercenter

WHEN: Open 24 hours; Black Friday specials begin at 6 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: 297 Grant Ave., Auburn

INFO: (315) 255-0532

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

WHEN: Closed Thursday; 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Fingerlakes Crossing

INFO: (315) 255-5072

Big Lots

WHEN: 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Grant Avenue Plaza, 360 Grant Ave., Sennett

INFO: (315) 255-8070

Wegmans:

WHEN: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; pharmacy 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: 1 Loop Road, Auburn

INFO: (315) 255-2231

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tops Friendly Markets

WHEN: 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: 352 W. Genesee St., Auburn

INFO: (315) 252-7995

Dick's Sporting Goods

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday; 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Fingerlakes Crossing, 1620 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

INFO: (315) 258-3750

Bed Bath and Beyond

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn

INFO: (315) 252-8091

Marshalls

WHEN: Closed Thursday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Auburn Plaza. 217 Grant Ave., Auburn

INFO: (315) 258-0988

Kohl's

WHEN: 5 p.m. to midnight; Open 24 hours Friday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Fingerlakes Crossing, 1628 Clark Street Road, Aurelius

INFO: (315) 258-0988

Lowe's Home Improvement

WHEN: Closed Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHERE: 299 Grant Ave., Sennett

INFO: (315) 253-3410

Home Depot

WHEN: Closed Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Fingerlakes Crossing, 1634 Clark Street Road, Aurelius

INFO: (315) 252-4540​

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

0
0
0
0
0