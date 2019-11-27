The biggest time of the retail shopping season is here, and Auburn-area stores are changing their hours this week for holiday shoppers looking to take advantage of Black Friday, and pre-Black Friday, deals.
Some stores will be closed for Thanksgiving, while others will have limited hours for the holiday. The list below shows who will be open and when during Thanksgiving and the weekend. If Saturday hours are not shown, that means the establishment plans normal hours for that day:
Fingerlakes Mall
WHEN: Closed Thursday*; Friday 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.
WHERE: 1579 Clark Street Road, Aurelius
INFO: (315) 255-1188
*Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday (315) 258-2700
*J.C. Penney: 2 p.m. to midnight Friday; 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday (315) 253-2762
Waterloo Premium Outlets
WHEN: 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday; 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: 655 Route 318, Junius
INFO: (315) 539-1100
Walmart Supercenter
WHEN: Open 24 hours; Black Friday specials begin at 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: 297 Grant Ave., Auburn
INFO: (315) 255-0532
Ollie's Bargain Outlet
WHEN: Closed Thursday; 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Fingerlakes Crossing
INFO: (315) 255-5072
Big Lots
WHEN: 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Grant Avenue Plaza, 360 Grant Ave., Sennett
INFO: (315) 255-8070
Wegmans:
WHEN: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; pharmacy 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: 1 Loop Road, Auburn
INFO: (315) 255-2231
Tops Friendly Markets
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: 352 W. Genesee St., Auburn
INFO: (315) 252-7995
Dick's Sporting Goods
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday; 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Fingerlakes Crossing, 1620 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
INFO: (315) 258-3750
Bed Bath and Beyond
WHEN: 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave., Auburn
INFO: (315) 252-8091
Marshalls
WHEN: Closed Thursday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Auburn Plaza. 217 Grant Ave., Auburn
INFO: (315) 258-0988
Kohl's
WHEN: 5 p.m. to midnight; Open 24 hours Friday; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Fingerlakes Crossing, 1628 Clark Street Road, Aurelius
INFO: (315) 258-0988
Lowe's Home Improvement
WHEN: Closed Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHERE: 299 Grant Ave., Sennett
INFO: (315) 253-3410
Home Depot
WHEN: Closed Thursday; 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
WHERE: Fingerlakes Crossing, 1634 Clark Street Road, Aurelius
INFO: (315) 252-4540