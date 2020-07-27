Workers at Auburn pump factory go on strike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Citing the need for better retirement benefits for its younger members and the proposed elimination of free medical benefits for older workers and retirees, unionized workers at the Auburn Xylem Inc. plant are on strike.

The 175 members of the United Steelworkers Local 9832 began striking as soon as their contract expired at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, said Shawn Jakaub, the local union president.

The company has told the union it won't come back to the negotiating table until Aug. 11, Jakaub said, but that doesn't change the workers' resolve.

"We are prepared to be out here seven days a week, 24 hours a day," Jakaub said Monday morning. "You've got to stand up for yourself."

Jakaub has worked at the Auburn plant, located of Wright Avenue on the city's west side, for 29 years, and been union president for 10 years. He said this is the first labor strike there in 40 years.

The two major sticking points for the union affect two different groups of union workers. The less experienced junior workforce has a 401(k) plan that's inadequate, Jakaub said, especially compared with the defined benefit pension that the senior workers have.