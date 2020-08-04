Xylem workers approve new contract, end strike in Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A labor strike conducted by 175 unionized employees of Xylem Inc. is over.

United Steelworkers Local 9832 President Shawn Jakaub said workers are back on the job Tuesday at the Auburn pump manufacturing plant after a new contract was reached last weekend.

The union began its strike July 26, citing its desire for better retirement benefits for its younger members and the proposed elimination of free medical benefits for older workers and retirees.

At the beginning of the strike, the company had told the union it would return to the negotiating table on Aug. 11. But the union reached out on Friday and requested to resume talks sooner.

By Friday night, a tentative deal was reached. Union members approved it "almost unanimously" on Monday, Jakaub said, and they returned to their shifts on Tuesday morning.

Jakaub declined to comment on specifics of the new deal. Xylem officials characterized it as a "mutually beneficial agreement" in an email confirming that the contract dispute has ended.

This was the first labor strike at the Auburn plant in 40 years.