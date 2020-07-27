Busing during pandemic emerges as big hurdle for Cayuga County-area schools

"We'll just want to verify with the parents that they understand that once we lock them in so that they're going to transport (their children), that this is the way it's going to work and we'll start building our route," Van Horn said.

The district plans to have students who live on the north side of the district and those on the south side attend school in-person on different days, which also will help with the limited bus capacity. Van Horn said that method also allows students in the same household who attend different grades to be in school and at home on the same days.

The capacity issue isn't the only transportation challenge New York districts are facing.

An additional adult on every bus will be needed to help with a temperature check for each student with a non-contact thermometer before they step foot on a bus, Van Horn continued, a process that also will take extra time. Buses will also probably be deployed earlier than normal.

"We also want to roll them a little sooner or stagger them out so that they're not all coming in at the same time as well, so that we can social distance as they walk through the door," Van Horn said.