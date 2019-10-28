Byrne Dairy announced Monday the company reached an agreement to sell its milk bottling plant in Syracuse and store delivery operation to Upstate Niagara Cooperative.
The financial terms weren't disclosed, but Upstate Niagara will operate the Oneida Street facility and package fresh milk under Byrne Dairy's name. This includes Byrne Dairy's glass bottles, which are sold at convenience stores across central New York. The milk will be supplied by Byrne Dairy to the Oneida Street bottling plant.
Byrne Dairy has 250 employees involved in the distribution and production of milk, the company said. Upstate "expects to retain nearly all of Byrne's current employees," according to a news release.
The sale is expected to be finalized by Dec. 1.
"We're excited that Upstate Niagara Cooperative will carry on the fresh milk portion of the business that my grandfather started in 1933," Byrne Dairy President Carl Byrne said in a statement. "This sale is good for our farmers, the employees, and the customers of Byrne Dairy, as well as the Syracuse community."
The sale won't affect Byrne Dairy's extended shelf life plant in DeWitt, where the company recently completed a $25 million expansion project, the cultured dairy plant in Cortlandville, the ice cream plant in Syracuse or the warehouse operations in DeWitt and Syracuse.
Byrne Dairy's convenience stores won't be affected by the sale.
Upstate Niagara Cooperative consists of dairy farms largely in western New York, although there are some members in the Finger Lakes region and North Country.
The cooperative sells products under several brands, including Upstate Farms and Bison Foods.
Upstate Niagara CEO Larry Webster described the acquisition of Byrne Dairy's Syracuse bottling plant and store delivery operation as a "strategic investment by our member-owners toward continued and long-term growth for our cooperative."
"We recognize that a valuable part of this strategic acquisition is the expert workforce of Byrne Dairy," Webster said. "Together, we will continue to provide award-winning products and exceptional customer service while expanding our farmer-owned cooperative's reach into adjoining markets."