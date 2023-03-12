AUBURN — While addressing a crowd of women during a conference Saturday, Melody Smith Johnson asked them to turn to the person to their right and say "I'm here for you."

The women in the different pews of the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church in Auburn did as they were asked, with some speaking and laughing with the person they were now facing. Smith Johnson then asked them to turn to the woman to their left and say the same thing. The audience members did so, as the jovial laughter continued. After a couple seconds, the women were asked to say "I'm here for you" to themselves.

Smith Johnson was one of the people who spoke at the You Matter Women's Conference, a two-day event that began Friday and was meant to empower women and help them inspire others. The conference, which featured Black experts speaking about different topics, coincided with Harriet Tubman Day on Friday, which celebrates the famous abolitionist who spent much of her adult life in Auburn.

Vanessa Garrison, co-founder of GirlTrek, a nonprofit public health organization for Black women and girls and is meant to empower them to walk as a form of self-care and for other reasons, was the keynote speaker Saturday morning. After T. Morgan Dixon, CEO and the other co-founder of GirlTrek, lead the women at the church through a mediation process, Garrison told the crowd she grew up in Seattle "in a house full of women who were consumed by rage and fury." She left the city for college in 1995 "unsure if I could chart a new path for myself," she said. Two years after arriving in Los Angeles, she met Dixon.

"We came together, both trying to navigate a world that felt hostile, a world that felt so small, so limiting, a world that didn't see us, as Black women. And we started talking about that as two friends. We talked it in circles, we talked about it through the lens of culture, history, family and art. But we kept coming back to this idea that the women who we loved most hadn't been able to experience the abundance that we were both chasing there in California.

"As we navigated this fancy job that we were working at and graduated with degrees that our families could (have) only dreamed of having and stepped into careers that were blessed with good incomes and opportunities that we received happily, we continued to ask ourselves, would we walk this road without the women who we loved?" Garrison said. "Would we step into opportunities that our grandmothers couldn't step into, would we walk into opportunities that our friends and sisters weren't healthy enough to experience? And we said, 'No.'"

Garrison talked about the importance of walking for one's health and the importance of empowering yourself and assisting others to empower themselves as well.

"This is a call for action for you. You can't lead somebody on a path that you haven't gone, something that you don't know the directions to ... So you can go back and you bring your sisters, your friends, your families, your coworkers, your church members, and you start walking together," she said.

The people at the church were going to be given gold shoelaces that indicate someone is a part of GirlTrek, Garrison said, and another pair of gold laces they can give to someone else.

"My energy has shifted into a praise place, into a worship place, because God is in this place. He is here and He is pouring into each and every one of us. Man, we ain't never going to be the same, "Smith Johnson said, receiving shouts of agreement such as "Amen!" from the audience. "And when we're not the same, our families are not the same. When our families are not the same, our communities are not the same."

Before looking at the goods from the vendors, Maxine Adams of Syracuse said she didn't want to miss the conference, as she wanted to meet Garrison and Dixon, since they founded GirlTrek. Adams said she has been a "trekker" for nearly three years, going on walks by herself at first. She later found out about a local group, the Syracuse Sole Steppers, and joined them in June 2022. When she started her walks, she did it for her health, since she had Type 2 diabetes, which she proudly noted she has since beaten.

The Auburn GirlTrek group, the Harriet Heritage Steppers, meets for walks at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, though the group wants to expand so Saturday walks can be held eventually. During inclement weather, the group meets at the Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Road, Aurelius. People can visit the Facebook page for the Harriet Heritage Trekkers, for upcoming information on spring walks, or call the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church at (315) 252-2000.