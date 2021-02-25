Calls grow for Cuomo harassment inquiry. But by whom?

The Republican senators seeking an investigation into Boylan's allegations called JCOPE "just another extension of the governor's control."

Democratic Sen. Liz Krueger sounded somewhat similar concerns, saying that "all credible allegations of sexual harassment" must be thoroughly and independently investigated but that JCOPE is "compromised and ineffective."

Evan Davis, former counsel to the late Gov. Mario Cuomo — the current governor's father — said a JCOPE investigation into Boylan's allegations "would just be total farce, in terms of credibility."

If Andrew Cuomo's six appointees were to recuse themselves, the group could fall short of a quorum and be unable to act because there's currently a vacancy among the other eight members, Davis noted.

JCOPE spokesperson Walt McClure said Thursday he couldn't comment on any matter that is or might be under investigation.

THE LEGISLATURE

"The only thing I can see that works now is if the Legislature were to hire an outside legal firm to do a thorough investigation," Davis said. "That would be the only way to do this without politics."