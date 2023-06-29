The air quality index in the Auburn area has spiked again after the return of Canadian wildfire smoke to central New York.

Hazy conditions are present and, as of 11 a.m., the air quality index in Auburn is 178, an unhealthy level. When the air quality is good, the index is below 50.

It is a repeat of what happened in early June when smoke from Canadian wildfires, primarily in Quebec, drifted south into New York and the northeastern U.S. Northerly winds at the time brought the worst of the smoky conditions to central New York. Auburn's air quality was so high it was hazardous for everyone to be outside.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation, along with the state Department of Health, issued an air quality health advisory for all regions of New York on Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who held a briefing on Thursday, said another air quality alert would be in effect for Friday due to lingering wildfire smoke. She warned New Yorkers of "significant public health risks" from exposure to the wildfire smoke.

"This is the new normal for New Yorkers," she said.

Hochul advised residents to check airnow.gov for the air quality index before heading outdoors. The state will also deploy emergency cell phone alerts if the air quality index reaches very unhealthy or hazardous levels. High-quality masks, such as N95s, will be distributed across New York.