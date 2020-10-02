CAP Cayuga/Seneca announces Domestic Violence Awareness Month plans

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is working to raise public awareness, support survivors and share resources.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for support and services for those experiencing domestic violence more urgent than ever, CAP said in a news release. Its Domestic Violence Intervention Program includes a 24/7 hotline at (3150 255-6221, in addition to shelter, advocacy and other services.

During the month, there will be purple lights throughout Auburn, including the Memorial City Hall bell tower, as well as a banner downtown with the hotline number. CAP staff will partner with Cayuga Community College's Criminal Justice Club to plant purple pinwheels on the college's front lawn, and Auburn City Council and the Cayuga County Legislature will issue proclamations recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The program's staff will also issue informational packets to health care providers, sell "Break the Silence, End the Violence" clothing to benefit the program at stores.inksoft.com/cscap/shop/home, and share information daily through facebook.com/cayugaseneca, instagram.com/capcayugaseneca, twitter.com/capcayugaseneca and caphelps.org.