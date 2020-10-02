 Skip to main content
CAP Cayuga/Seneca announces Domestic Violence Awareness Month plans
HUMAN SERVICES

Wear Purple Day

Officials, survivors and supporters gather on the steps of the Cayuga County Courthouse in Auburn for Wear Purple Day for domestic violence awareness in October 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is working to raise public awareness, support survivors and share resources.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for support and services for those experiencing domestic violence more urgent than ever, CAP said in a news release. Its Domestic Violence Intervention Program includes a 24/7 hotline at (3150 255-6221, in addition to shelter, advocacy and other services.

During the month, there will be purple lights throughout Auburn, including the Memorial City Hall bell tower, as well as a banner downtown with the hotline number. CAP staff will partner with Cayuga Community College's Criminal Justice Club to plant purple pinwheels on the college's front lawn, and Auburn City Council and the Cayuga County Legislature will issue proclamations recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The program's staff will also issue informational packets to health care providers, sell "Break the Silence, End the Violence" clothing to benefit the program at stores.inksoft.com/cscap/shop/home, and share information daily through facebook.com/cayugaseneca, instagram.com/capcayugaseneca, twitter.com/capcayugaseneca and caphelps.org.

Events will include National Wear Purple Day on Oct. 22 and a two-day domestic violence training for local law enforcement on Oct. 27 and 28.

For more information, including ways to help take action against domestic violence in the community, contact Family and Victim Services Director Frank Barwinczak at (315) 255-1703 ext. 143 or email fbarwinczak@caphelps.org.

