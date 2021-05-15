'Captivates everyone's imagination': Fairies, gnomes take over Fair Haven during May Fest

FAIR HAVEN — A swarm of fairies, some gnomes and even a dragon took to the streets of Fair Haven Saturday.
People were dressed as colorful fantasy woodland creatures during the Fairy and Gnome parade at the annual May Fest event in the village.
Face painting, rock painting, a bounce house and vendors were present at the festival, which had COVID-19 regulations in place. Nikka Lobdell, 5, got her face painted by Emily Fields, who later painted the arm of Nikka's sister Isla, while their father, Justen Lobdell, looked on. At one point during the May Pole dance with children, Patrick Godek, in a dragon onesie, watched the dance while his daughter Ariya clung to his leg. Ariya, 3, had on a fairy costume made by Godek's sister, Tara Canning. Godek said the event is a fun celebration of the different seasons.
"We just like the culture that surrounds all of it," he said.
The parade was led by Caren Thompson, May Fest's co-organizer, wearing a multi-colored fairy ensemble. In an interview with The Citizen Friday, Thompson noted the event wasn't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she has worked to add an eco-friendly spin to the event over the last few years.
There were eco-friendly vendors during the event, and Thompson said she challenges business in the area to do something good for the environment, such as using biodegradable packaging or giving out discounts if people bring in their own reusable bags. The event also included a raffle with the proceeds going to the Sterling Nature Center.
The festival wasn't as big in scope as it had been in years past, but Thompson she was just glad it could happen at all this year. She noted that there haven't been as many events for people to attend due to the pandemic and talked about what she believes the appeal of such gatherings are.
"I believe it has a lot to do with the small-town charm that Fair Haven has to offer. We are really proud of how friendly we are to visitors, to tourists, to each other," she said. "It encourages commerce and getting together with friends and family and having a wholesome good time."
Engaged couple Michael Buckley Sr. and Melissa Salazar had their own pack of woodland creatures at the event Saturday. Buckley and his son Michael Buckley Jr. were there as gnomes, while Salazar, Addison Stremcha, Octavia Buckley and family friend Reagan Patwari were fairies, complete with wings and jewelry adorning their faces. The group said they spent time preparing everything during week, and it took about two hours for them to get ready Saturday morning.
Buckley said they like to do arts and crafts as a family, and said they were happy to go out to an event after so many were canceled last year.
"Fairies, gnomes, that's something that captivates everyone's imagination, even adults," he said. "The kids enjoy it."
