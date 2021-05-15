'Captivates everyone's imagination': Fairies, gnomes take over Fair Haven during May Fest

The festival wasn't as big in scope as it had been in years past, but Thompson she was just glad it could happen at all this year. She noted that there haven't been as many events for people to attend due to the pandemic and talked about what she believes the appeal of such gatherings are.

"I believe it has a lot to do with the small-town charm that Fair Haven has to offer. We are really proud of how friendly we are to visitors, to tourists, to each other," she said. "It encourages commerce and getting together with friends and family and having a wholesome good time."

Engaged couple Michael Buckley Sr. and Melissa Salazar had their own pack of woodland creatures at the event Saturday. Buckley and his son Michael Buckley Jr. were there as gnomes, while Salazar, Addison Stremcha, Octavia Buckley and family friend Reagan Patwari were fairies, complete with wings and jewelry adorning their faces. The group said they spent time preparing everything during week, and it took about two hours for them to get ready Saturday morning.

Buckley said they like to do arts and crafts as a family, and said they were happy to go out to an event after so many were canceled last year.

"Fairies, gnomes, that's something that captivates everyone's imagination, even adults," he said. "The kids enjoy it."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.