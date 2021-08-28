Car crash into utility pole shut down traffic for hours in Scipio

Highway traffic was closed in the town of Scipio for several hours after a car hit a utility pole earlier this week.

New York State Police said Rustin Wilson, 46, of Union Springs, struck a mailbox and a utility pole while driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado on Route 34 between Chase Road and Kings Corner Road around 3:39 p.m. Wednesday.

It was determined Wilson was not impaired at the time of the incident and was not injured, state police said. Wilson was ticketed for moving from lane unsafely.

An alert from the state Department of Transportation said all lanes of traffic were reopened by 11:35 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0