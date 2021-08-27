 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car crash into utilty pole shut down traffic for hours in Scipio
SCIPIO

Car crash into utilty pole shut down traffic for hours in Scipio

{{featured_button_text}}
police car lights
Deposit Photos

Highway traffic was closed in the town of Scipio for several hours after a car hit a utility pole earlier this week.

New York State Police said Rustin Wilson, 46, of Union Springs, struck a mailbox and a utility pole while driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado on Route 34 between Chase Road and Kings Corner Road around 3:39 p.m. Wednesday.

It was determined Wilson was not impaired at the time of the incident and was not injured, state police said. Wilson was ticketed for moving from lane unsafely.

An alert from the state Department of Transportation said all lanes of traffic were reopened by 11:35 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News