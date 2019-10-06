AURELIUS — It was the first time Larry Stewart went to the Empire Stance Summer Sendoff Car Show in Aurelius, but that didn't stop him from bringing a car with a lot of history.
Stewart, of Dryden, and his wife, Janice, were showing a Chevrolet he got while in the military in 1974 that he used to travel back and forth from North Carolina. "Drove it winter, summer," he said.
Stewart said he worked on a frame-off restoration of the car for seven years after the body was damaged. "He's worked hard on this car," Janice said.
The Empire Stance car club began its annual end-of-the-season show for car enthusiasts at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6 in the parking lot of the Fingerlakes Mall, outside JCPennys.
Though the club has members from locations across the state, including Rochester and Ontario, organizer Cody Cottrell said that the Auburn area has provided a central location for the event for the last three years.
After the morning rain subsided around 12:30 p.m., more and more visitors started to trickle into the parking lot to peruse what Cottrell estimated to be about 150 classic and modified vehicles.
"The majority of the vehicles that are here have been modified at some point. That's our following and the style of our group is upgraded, modified cars," Cottrell said.
While Empire Stance tends to be focused on modern imported cars, Cottrell said the summer send off is open to all kinds of vehicles, including sports cars.
"A little bit of everything for each genre and generation is here," he said.
Cottrell said the rainy weather put the number of visitors below the club's show average of about 500 cars on display. "I'd say we're well below that just because of the weather, but for what it is we're making the most of it," he said.
Bill Leonard was showing the classic Dodge car that he still drives daily. Sunday's event was the second-to-last car show in the area that he knew of. He described the day as a get-together "for all the ages" that the participants also use as a car show.
Empire Stance considers the summer sendoff to be like a "show and shine" event, Cottrell said, without trophies or the requirement that vehicle owners register beforehand.
"People just come and show off what you have and chit chat and carry on your way," he said.
Terry Laird, who is also a member of the Prison City Ramblers car club, owns a '66 Chevy pick-up truck, '94 General Motors truck and '72 Cadillac sedan. But he decided to bring the Chevy on Sunday morning. "I can only drive one at a time," he added.
Laid, of Springport, was not deterred by the weather. "I'd go to a car show in a hurricane," he said. He predicted the show would've been packed if it wasn't for the weather and said he knew many of the people who did come out.
"I always go to this one just to see everybody. I don't see them until next summer so I come to this one to say goodbye to everybody," he said.