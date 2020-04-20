Car parade celebrates 2-year-old Auburn girl cancer-free for a year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When Izzie Bagarozzo saw the line of cars outside her house Saturday afternoon, she thought they were for her family.

Then she heard the sirens. And then she heard people screaming her name.

The cars were parading by her family's house on Wall Street to celebrate Izzie, 2, being cancer-free for a year. More than 60 cars, as well as ambulances, police cars and even a mail truck, screamed and honked their support of the Auburn girl while maintaining social distancing from her and each other. Many cars also sported messages to her, written in window marker.

Izzie's father, Matthew, said Monday that the parade was organized just a few days ahead of time. It started with family members, and quickly branched out into the Auburn community.

His daughter loved the gesture, he said. She watched from the porch of the family's home, often cradled in the arms of her mother, Kim. Izzie, her parents and her brothers, Matthew, 11, and Aiden, 7, all wore the same T-shirt: "Cancer chose the wrong girl #IzzieStrong."

"It seemed to go on forever," her father said of the parade. "Auburn's been great to us."