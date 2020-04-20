Car parade celebrates 2-year-old Auburn girl cancer-free for a year

When Izzie Bagarozzo saw the line of cars outside her house Saturday afternoon, she thought they were for her family.
Then she heard the sirens. And then she heard people screaming her name.
The cars were parading by her family's house on Wall Street to celebrate Izzie, 2, being cancer-free for a year. More than 60 cars, as well as ambulances, police cars and even a mail truck, screamed and honked their support of the Auburn girl while maintaining social distancing from her and each other. Many cars also sported messages to her, written in window marker.
Izzie's father, Matthew, said Monday that the parade was organized just a few days ahead of time. It started with family members, and quickly branched out into the Auburn community.
His daughter loved the gesture, he said. She watched from the porch of the family's home, often cradled in the arms of her mother, Kim. Izzie, her parents and her brothers, Matthew, 11, and Aiden, 7, all wore the same T-shirt: "Cancer chose the wrong girl #IzzieStrong."
"It seemed to go on forever," her father said of the parade. "Auburn's been great to us."
It was about 18 months ago that Izzie, who will be 3 in July, was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma. A form of liver cancer, it is diagnosed in about one in 500,000 children worldwide each year.
Izzie underwent six rounds of chemotherapy at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, spanning about four months, until the 10-centimeter tumor had shrunk enough for her to undergo surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. The surgery was very complex, Matthew said, and resulted in the loss of about half of her liver.
"She never really lost her kid perspective. She was very resilient through the whole thing," he said. "It was pretty inspiring. I think that's why everyone gravitates toward her so much. She hammered through it like it was nothing."
Izzie's blood work has been stable for the past six months, Matthew said. She hopes to start preschool next year, though he acknowledged that's up in the air because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, for all its drawbacks, social distancing has brought the Bagarozzos a moment they'll never forget.
"It's been awhile since she was in treatment," he said. "So to see this resurgence of interest in her well-being — to see everybody get re-inspired and show her support has been an amazing experience."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
