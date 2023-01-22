Driver of totaled car missing after accident in downtown Auburn

Police were searching for the driver of a car that appeared to have struck two parked vehicles on East Genesee Street in Auburn around midnight Sunday.

The car, a BMW, was empty in the middle of the street as Auburn police and fire personnel arrived at the scene.

The car appeared to have struck a truck, a Chevy Silverado, that was flipped onto the sidewalk, as well as a Subaru Legacy that was also damaged.

Auburn police began searching for the driver of the BMW as soon as they arrived. No one else appeared to be injured in the crash.

Traffic between Seminary Avenue and Route 38A was still being redirected as of 1 a.m.

No further information was immediately available from Auburn police.

This story will be updated.