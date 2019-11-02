Dia Carabajal's family has lived in Auburn for seven generations, a history that first motivated her to run for city council four years ago, in order to give back to the community.
Now seeking her second term, Carabajal said she's committed to helping the city continue the successes it's had in recent years, and as councilor can offer her knowledge, education and her love for Auburn.
"There is so much happening that is so positive and so good and I want to continue that positive change in the culture and in city hall," Carabajal said.
Along with fellow incumbent Jimmy Giannettino, Carabajal is running for re-election on the Democratic, Auburn and Working Families party lines. The pair are being challenged by Adam Miller and Timothy Locastro on the Republican, Conservative and Independence ballot lines, and by Libertarian Justin Burchard.
Carabajal pointed to the construction of the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, the city winning the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and investments in infrastructure as examples of "undeniable growth" for the city.
Part of the reason for those successes, Carabajal said, is the current council’s emphasis on hiring the best possible employees to manage the city’s various departments and trusting those qualified people to execute the council’s priorities.
“That’s the role of governance no matter what,” Carabajal said.
When harmful algal blooms on Owasco Lake in 2017 posed a risk to the city’s drinking water, for example, Carabajal said the combination of expert advice from city staff and swift action from the council led to the state’s quick intervention in the form of funding for a new filtration system.
While a city has different goals than a business, it’s similarly important, Carabajal said, for leaders at the top to set both the priorities and the tone for the organization. She said the council has been able to do so effectively, thanks in part to the hiring of City Manager Jeff Dygert.
Dygert, Carabajal said, has helped facilitate an environment where the council can effectively lead without unnecessarily micromanaging city staff.
The city has also had great success, Carabajal said, in securing state grants for critically needed projects that the city could not afford on its own, such as the replacement of the North Division Street Bridge — a $6.5 million project with a $31,000 local share.
During the campaign, council challengers have criticized the city for relying too much on state grants. In particular, they’ve been critical of the state requiring back-in parking on Genesee Street in exchange for completing paving work on the road.
But Carabajal said that it was “naive” for the challengers to suggest that the council simply hadn’t negotiated well enough, saying that the state could take the taxpayer funded grants elsewhere, or even fine or take the city to court for not complying in some cases.
“Our tax dollars could be sucked out of Auburn,” Carabajal said. “If we don’t ask for that money back and don’t get it back, then it goes somewhere else.”
A critical part of receiving that state funding, Carabajal said, is the advocacy work of the council and herself, where they directly lobby to state and federal representatives to assist Auburn.
Carabajal said the experience she’s gained from her first term on the council, along with two terms on the Auburn Enlarged School District, has allowed her to build the relationships and skills needed to successfully advocate on the city’s behalf.
If re-elected, Carabajal said she would like to continue her work focusing on social justice, arts and culture and improving the quality of life in Auburn.
When visiting Albuquerque, New Mexico, Carabajal said she was inspired by the “explosive” public art throughout the city, and hopes to collaborate with local artists, including through projects included in the DRI, to make Auburn similarly filled with murals, statues, and other art.
At the same time, she said she’s also focused on improving and rehabilitating infrastructure, which Carabajal described as a sometimes unnoticed but important aspect of improving a city’s quality of life.