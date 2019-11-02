Meet the candidate

Name: Dia Carabajal

Age: 57

Occupation: Professor of mathematics and computer science, Cayuga Community College; former secondary mathematics teacher, Auburn High School; former network analyst Telergy, Applied Theory and Relex.

Education: Auburn High School, Cayuga Community College, Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees, Syracuse University.

Elected and community service: One term, Auburn City Council; two terms, Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education; former board president Cayuga County Arts Council; member, Casey Park Education Association; former planning committee member, Leadership Cayuga; Cayuga County Museum of History and Art.