Carbon monoxide awareness, fire safety urged during cold winter weather

As frigid temperatures are making their way into the Cayuga County area this weekend, state officials are urging residents to stay safe while staying warm.

The state Division of Consumer Protection on Thursday issued an alert about the dangers of carbon monoxide and fire hazards in extreme cold weather.

The winter months pose the most risk for these hazards, because as the temperatures drop, people sometimes turn to dangerous heating alternatives to stay warm. Propane heaters, generators, space heaters and outdoor grills all pose lethal risks of carbon monoxide poisoning and fire hazards when used improperly.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless, but deadly poisonous gas. Products and equipment powered by internal combustion engines such as portable generators, snow blowers and cars produce the gas. CO from these sources can build up in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces, and people and animals unknowingly breathing in CO can be poisoned. When temperatures plummet, home heating systems run for hours and the potential for CO poisoning increases. In severe weather, using alternative sources of power can also cause CO to build up in the home.

The Division of Consumer Protection also warns that colder temperatures increase the risk of fire hazards. Portable space heaters used incorrectly can start a fire, and having space heaters plugged in along with too many electronics can overload extension cords, causing them to ignite.

Consumer Protection offers the following tips:

• Install carbon monoxide alarms on every floor of a home. Such alarms are required on every floor of new home construction.

• Inspect all fuel-burning equipment annually. Have a trained service technician inspect your home heating systems, and make sure that all gas heaters are properly vented to the outside.

• Do not use a gas or electric generator in a home, garage, basement or any enclosed space. Plug in appliances to the generator using only individual heavy-duty, outdoor-rated electrical cords. When used, gas generators should be located at least 20 feet from any window, door or vent — preferably in a space where rain and snow does not reach them.

• Grills are for outdoor use only. Do not use a gas or charcoal grill indoors or inside a garage, as they release deadly fumes.

• Avoid build-up of carbon monoxide fumes. Open the fireplace damper before lighting a fire and keep it open until the ashes are cool. Never use a gas range or oven to warm up a home. Never leave a vehicle running while parked in a garage attached to a home, even if the windows are open. Have vehicles’ mufflers and tailpipes checked on a regular basis to prevent accidental CO build-up.

• Use fireplaces, wood stoves, or other combustion heaters only if they are properly vented to the outside and do not leak flue gas into the indoor air space. If planning to use a wood stove, fireplace, or space heater, follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Do not burn paper in a fireplace.

• Keep your home properly ventilated. Ensure adequate ventilation if using a kerosene heater. Also, use only the specific type of fuel a heater is designed to use — don’t substitute with another source.

• Keep space heaters away, stable, and uncovered. Space heaters should be kept at least three feet away from beds, clothes, curtains, and other flammable materials. Never cover a space heater or place on top of furniture or near water. Space heaters should not be left unattended when used near children.

• Prepare for emergencies. Keep a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher near the area to be heated. Regularly review fire safety plans with your family, especially with homes with young children, older adults, and persons with disabilities. Make sure there is a working smoke alarm on every level and outside of sleeping areas, and that the batteries in the alarm are functional. If there is a power failure at home, use battery-powered flashlights or lanterns instead of candles, if possible. Never leave lit candles unattended.

