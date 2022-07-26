Carpenter Falls renovations in Cayuga County complete, improving access to large waterfall

A $1.27 million project that improves access and safety at a popular nature trail in Cayuga County is complete.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Tuesday announced the opening of the newly renovated public access at Carpenter Falls Unique Area off Route 41A in the town of Niles.

Carpenter Falls Unique Area is a 37-acre property with steep terrain and waterfalls. It was conveyed to the DEC in 2008 by the Finger Lakes Land Trust. Among the project's improvements are the following:

• New on-site paved parking lot for 20 single vehicles, designed with green infrastructure to manage stormwater;

• Bicycle rack to accommodate cyclists;

• Accessible toilet with a screened enclosure near the parking area;

• New elevated boardwalk accessible to visitors of all abilities, leading 630 feet from the parking lot to an observation platform;

• Accessible observation platform where visitors can view the 90-foot-tall Upper Carpenter Falls;

• A new trail with stone steps to safely guide hikers down a steep ravine to view Upper Carpenter Falls from a stream-level vantage

The DEC said that in addition to the new accessibility features, the elevated boardwalk and stone steps will protect sensitive soil and vegetation from destruction and erosion sometimes caused by pedestrian traffic on the site’s steep slopes, which will also help safeguard water quality in Bear Swamp Creek and Skaneateles Lake.

“Carpenter Falls is one of the recreational, tourism, and environmental gems here in Central New York and DEC is committed to continuing to help improve and enhance the experience for all visitors while also continuing to protect the natural resources of this critical watershed,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “DEC designed the new features and upgrades unveiled today to help increase safety, reduce long-term environmental impacts to the area, and protect water quality in Skaneateles Lake, a popular recreation destination and drinking water source, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners to build upon this progress throughout the region.”

The nature trail had been closed since September due to the construction.