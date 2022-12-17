'Carry the memory': Wreaths Across America in Auburn, gift program honor those who served

AUBURN — Those who served their country were acknowledged in Auburn Saturday.

A Wreaths Across America ceremony recognizing veterans and U.S. military members who died, are missing in action or are prisoners of war was held at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John, with a local veterans post hosting a lunch afterward and gearing up to deliver over $2,000 worth of items to Cayuga County veterans.

A total of 44 wreaths were laid at the event, which was held simultaneously with over 1,200 similar wreath-laying functions throughout the United States. Many wreaths were in honor of specific people from Cayuga County who died as a result of their service, while others wreaths acknowledged specific U.S. military branches, different local agencies such as the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and organizations such as American Gold Star Mothers.

Nicholas Valenti, central district director of the Vietnam Veterans of America's New York State Council, read off the names of those who presented the wreaths and the people who escorted them. Those honored included Sean M. Walsh, a specialist and military police officer in the California National Guard who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, and Robert F. Stryker, a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient and Throop native who was killed during the Vietnam war in 1967.

Dr. Linda Townsend, one of the organizers for the ceremony, spoke at the event, reading a 1968 letter to a Cato student from Staff Sgt. Johnston Dunlop, who was born in Scotland but later lived in Auburn and became a naturalized citizen. Dunlop was killed in Vietnam in 1968.

At the end of the ceremony, Jerry Fulmer, a Vietnam veteran and chaplain for Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 704, which sponsored the event along with other organizations, gave the benediction. After the ceremony, Fulmer said he was honored to be a part of the event.

"We don't want our fallen brothers and sisters to be forgotten," Fulmer said.

One of the wreaths was in remembrance of Brian D. Sicknick, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police who responded to the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and died the next day. That wreath was presented by Syracuse couple Robert Call and Kathee Dobe-Call, parents of Joshua Call, who serves in the capitol police and was also present during the attack.

Dobe-Call said her family and the Sicknicks became close after Sicknick's death, and said that his parents, Chuck and Gladys Sicknick, asked her and Robert to be at the Auburn ceremony. Robert and Dobe-Call also brought the Congressional gold medal Joshua received, as all of the capitol police officers and Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers who served on Jan. 6 received medals.

"It breaks our heart that they lost Brian, and it so easily could have been our son as well, and so we wanted to carry the memory of Brian for them," Dobe-Call said.

Following the ceremony, some people from the event, including Valenti and Fulmer, attended a lunch at the Frank Calimeri Post #9 in Auburn. The veterans post had a brightly decorated Christmas tree and series of bags full of presents in one section of the room for a program where Cayuga County-area veterans in nursing homes and other care facilities will be given holiday gifts.

The program is from the post and the women's auxiliary of the post, both of which are also involved in different causes and events related to local veterans. Karen Withers, auxiliary chaplain for the post, said around $2,500 in different items such as coats, socks, shoes and more will be going to 45 local veterans on Dec. 18.

Every year, Withers gives questionnaires to the activity directors of different care facilities in Cayuga County where different veterans list their "needs and wants," she said. Funding for the Christmas gift program comes from money put inside a jar in the post, funds raised by the Calimeri post and the auxiliary and donations from different veterans.

Art Roof, quartermaster for the post who also served in the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Navy, said he believes it is important for veterans to help other veterans and to assist those who aren't able to take care of themselves.

"They serve their country and then we don't help them? It's terrible," he said.

