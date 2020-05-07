Casey Park pool still included in Auburn's budget proposal

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Funding to operate the swimming pool at Casey Park is still included in Auburn's budget proposal, but the pool and other items could still get cut down the road.

The pool, the uncertainty over whether the Doubledays will play this season, and the possibility of cancelling the city's remaining 2020 summer events — 50% of the events had previously been cut from the current budget — have been floated as possible places for the city to save money as the city faces lower sales tax revenue projections due to the business shutdown caused by the COVID-29 pandemic.

Not opening the pool would save $76,250, according to the presentation for the current proposed budget shown to the Auburn City Council at last week's meeting. Not holding the rest of the summer events would have saved $35,000, while the potential league cancellation of the Doulbledays season would save the city $20,000.

City Manager Jeff Dygert said after Thursday's council meeting that councilors don't want these cuts to occur but said that they could return as budget amendments down the line.