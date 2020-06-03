Cash to be accepted again at NYS Thruway tolls

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The New York State Thruway will resume taking cash at its tolls after suspending the system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers will be able to receive a toll ticket when they enter the Thruway and pay it in cash when they exit for the first time since emergency toll procedures went into effect on March 22, the state Thruway Authority announced in a news release. The ticketed system is set to be reactivated at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Staff will return to the toll booths in order to hand drivers the tickets and take cash. Safety precautions like medical masks, periodic sanitization of work stations and the installation of plexiglass will also be put in place.

The reinstated ticketed system won't affect drivers who have the cashless payment method E-ZPass. The Thruway will likely convert to a totally cashless tolling system by the end of 2020, the release noted.

Drivers who didn't have E-ZPass and traveled on the Thruway while emergency toll procedures were in place will receive one bill mailed to the address of the vehicle's owner registered with the DMV.

You can pay the bill by mail or at the Thruway authority's website.