PUBLIC HEALTH

Cato area boil water advisory lifted

The boil water advisory for Cato and water customers on Route 370 between the Village of Cato and the Village of Meridian has been lifted.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Friday said that drinking water samples collected on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and Thursday, Oct. 21, from Cato's public water system were satisfactory and residents no longer need to boil their water.

The health department had issued the advisory after the disinfection system malfunctioned Tuesday, potentially allowing harmful microbes to enter the drinking water.

For additional information, call the following numbers for village of Cato officials:  (315) 626-2397, (315) 447-6089 or (315) 350-9648, or call the county health department at (315) 253-1560.

