Cato-Meridian fourth grade going remote-only until Nov. 30 due to COVID-19

Cato-Meridian Elementary School's fourth-grade class won't be returning for in-person learning until Nov. 30 due to a positive COVID-19 case from earlier in the week.

Cato-Meridian Central School District Superintendent Terry Ward explained the move in a letter to families Nov. 12, which was an update to an earlier letter after the district was informed Nov. 10 of the newly confirmed coronavirus case. All of the district's elementary staff and students had to shift to remote-only learning Thursday and Friday.

The rest of the school, with the exception of the fourth-grade students, will be able to return for in-person learning on Monday. Fourth-grade students will continue being taught by their regular teachers, Ward said, but learning will be fully online.

Ward said in a Nov. 10 in a letter to families that a student who tested positive had last attended school Nov. 6 and was in isolation. Ward said at the time the Cayuga County Health Department would be contacting around 20 students and around 10 staff members who would be required to quarantine.