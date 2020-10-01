Cato-Meridian hires new junior-senior high school principal

"One of my first goals here is to build trust and build relationships with our students, staff and community. That's my No. 1 goal this year. I think that you will find me to be an approachable person, a kind person and an effective communicator during my time here," Molloy said. "I also will work diligently for our students, staff and community to address the needs of our building as we move forward."

The board approved the retirement of former junior-senior high school principal Sean Gleason at its Aug. 26 meeting, according to the meeting's minutes.

Molloy thanked district Superintendent Dr. Terry Ward and the board at the Sept. 28 meeting.

"I personally feel that Cato-Meridian's the perfect fit and I hope that as you get the time to get to know me and each other that you will see that I am a great fit as well," she said. "Like I told the board of education, I think it's a great day to become a Blue Devil, so I'm excited to start my journey here and I'm looking for a very long and rewarding career."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.