Cato-Meridian hires new junior-senior high school principal

Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School will soon have a new leader.
The Cato-Meridian Central School District Board of Education approved Amy Molloy as the high school's principal at its meeting Sept. 28. Molloy, currently the middle school principal and director of special education in the Sandy Creek Central School District, is set to start her new position Nov. 2, according to a post on the Cato-Meridian district's Facebook page about the hire.
Her salary will be $105,000 a year for a four-year probationary appointment, the agenda for the board meeting said.
Molloy spoke about her experience at the meeting, as shown in a video on the district's YouTube channel. She has 10 years of administrative experience. Her previous experience includes 13 years as a high school English teacher at Onondaga Central Schools. She said that is a small district and is close to Cato-Meridian, "so I already feel just right at home here, being in a smaller district." She added that her experience includes being a K-12 English department chairperson, serving as a administrator for Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES for four summers and being in the Rome City School District for over a little over two years.
"One of my first goals here is to build trust and build relationships with our students, staff and community. That's my No. 1 goal this year. I think that you will find me to be an approachable person, a kind person and an effective communicator during my time here," Molloy said. "I also will work diligently for our students, staff and community to address the needs of our building as we move forward."
The board approved the retirement of former junior-senior high school principal Sean Gleason at its Aug. 26 meeting, according to the meeting's minutes.
Molloy thanked district Superintendent Dr. Terry Ward and the board at the Sept. 28 meeting.
"I personally feel that Cato-Meridian's the perfect fit and I hope that as you get the time to get to know me and each other that you will see that I am a great fit as well," she said. "Like I told the board of education, I think it's a great day to become a Blue Devil, so I'm excited to start my journey here and I'm looking for a very long and rewarding career."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
