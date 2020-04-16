Cato-Meridian Middle School to close next year as district consolidates

The Cato-Meridian Central School District is eliminating its middle school and plans to reduce staff as it juggles the effects of declining enrollment and financial shortfalls.
In the fall, the district's elementary school will house pre-K through sixth-grade students while the high school will host seventh through 12th grades, according to an April 10 community letter district Superintendent Terry Ward posted online.
"Last week Governor Cuomo’s 2020 budget indicated school districts will receive the same school aid as 2019-20," Ward wrote. "However, the devil is in the details. The governor now has executive power to 'make quarterly adjustments.' In short, we are going to have to change our school budget."
The letter said the district needs to be more efficient amid declining enrollment and "the continuing financial crisis." The new school building set-up will save the district approximately $300,000 annually. Despite that, the district estimates it will still have a $700,000 budget gap to close. The district's goal is to reduce spending by $1 million to $2 million, with reductions that will happen over time but "will have effects on staffing beginning next school year."
Ward said in an email that the district's budget is still being put together, so the extent of the potential cuts isn't known. He said he and the district's board of education has "looked at every department when discussing cuts. If needed, there will be cuts across the board. We are striving to maintain small class sizes and continue to work on our strategic planning goals."
As teachers retire over the next decade, he said, the district may not need to replace each of them. He added many teachers were shared between the middle school and high school and will now be in the same building.
A portion of the middle school building will be used by the elementary school, and the district will looking for potential tenants for the vacant areas of the building.
Ward said the reconfigured high school is set to be called Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School.
The district intends to make sure both class sizes and any potential incoming tax increase are "relatively small," Ward said.
Under the two-building system for 2020-2021, current middle school principal Sean Gleason will lead the junior-senior high school, while current high school principal Danielle Mahoney will be the elementary principal. Elementary principal Robert Wren will switch to director of athletics and student affairs. The district's current athletic director, David Scholl, will be with the district until Sept. 1, the letter said.
The board will discuss the two-building system at its April 22 meeting, which people will be able to view remotely by going to the Cato-Meridian website. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
"Rest assured, we will get through this financial crisis together," the letter said. "We are confident we can continue to provide a high quality education to our students and this change will strengthen all programs for kids."
