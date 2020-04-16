Cato-Meridian Middle School to close next year as district consolidates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cato-Meridian Central School District is eliminating its middle school and plans to reduce staff as it juggles the effects of declining enrollment and financial shortfalls.

In the fall, the district's elementary school will house pre-K through sixth-grade students while the high school will host seventh through 12th grades, according to an April 10 community letter district Superintendent Terry Ward posted online.

"Last week Governor Cuomo’s 2020 budget indicated school districts will receive the same school aid as 2019-20," Ward wrote. "However, the devil is in the details. The governor now has executive power to 'make quarterly adjustments.' In short, we are going to have to change our school budget."

The letter said the district needs to be more efficient amid declining enrollment and "the continuing financial crisis." The new school building set-up will save the district approximately $300,000 annually. Despite that, the district estimates it will still have a $700,000 budget gap to close. The district's goal is to reduce spending by $1 million to $2 million, with reductions that will happen over time but "will have effects on staffing beginning next school year."