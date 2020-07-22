Cato-Meridian plans to send different grades to school on different days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cato-Meridian Central School District plans send students in different grades to school on different days in the fall.

The district's new schedule beginning Sept. 8 was emailed to district families and is also available on the district's Facebook page. The schedule is broken up between the elementary school, which will have pre-K through sixth-grade students, and the recently-named Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School, which will encompass seventh through 12th grades.

The district announced in April that the district's middle school would be closed and the district was planning on reducing staff due to financial issues related to the coronavirus outbreak and declining enrollment. Superintendent Terry Ward said in an email Wednesday that the school consolidation resulted in two teachers, one support staff member and an administrator getting laid off. He also said the space that was set to be vacant is now classroom space again.