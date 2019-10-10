The Cato-Meridian Central School District informed parents and other school districts about a scam phone call earlier this month.
Cato-Meridian Superintendent Terry Ward said in an email Thursday the district notified parents Oct. 3 regarding a person claiming to be associated with the preliminary SAT. Ward said his message to parents had been sent through the district's school messenger.
"It has come to our attention a parent received a phone call from someone posing to be from PSAT. The caller knew the name of the student, parent name, and the fact that the student is scheduled to take the PSAT. The caller is requesting a debit card for a study guide that costs $219. They claim that after the guide is used, the money will be refunded. This is a scam. PSAT provides free study guides. The call came from 315-320-5059. If you receive such a call, do not give out any personal information. Please contact us if this happens to you," Ward's message to parents said. "We are working on reviewing all of our computer systems. Also, we are receiving assistance from the Central New York Regional Information Center (CNYRIC). CNYRIC is our provider for internet and other software packages. Unfortunately, these scams for college prep exams are all too common."
Ward's message also included a link providing information on avoiding college test preparation scam. Ward told The Citizen he wasn't sure if the caller mentioned they were with The College Board, the organization that handles the preliminary SATs.
He said that he did not believe the scam was a direct result of data from Pearson Clinical Assessment's AIMSweb platform getting hacked in November 2018. Student and staff data from thousands of districts was breached, and Cayuga County-area superintendents were told they were included in the breach in August 2019.
Ward also said he emailed "my superintendent colleagues in the region."
Port Byron Central School District Superintendent Neil O'Brien said Wednesday that the district sent out calls to parents as a precautionary measure "so they didn't get hit."
The Federal Trade Commission lists tips on its website on how parents can avoid scams on those claiming to be from The College Board, such as ensuring the company offering test preparation materials is legitimate by researching the company online and searching "for their name plus the word 'scam' or 'complaint.'"