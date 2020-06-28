Cato-Meridian students take graduation 10 at a time amid COVID-19

CATO — Principal Danielle Mahoney began her address to graduating Cato-Meridian High School seniors by reflecting on the history they’ve already lived through.
“Seniors, you’re a very unique class,” Mahoney said.
The 76 seniors in the Class of 2020 who graduated high school Sunday morning finished their secondary educations during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they were also born during the events of 9/11, Mahoney pointed out.
“Both events will make the history books and live on in our lives for years to come. These events have and will continue to make you resilient and determined,” she said.
Sunday’s commencement was unique for another reason: its format. For the first time in about 50 years, Mahoney said, Cato-Meridian seniors participated in an outdoor graduation ceremony.
To hold a limited-capacity event, the entire commencement ceremony was held on the field of the athletic complex and live-streamed on the school’s website. The 71 seniors who attended sat spread out from each other in the bleachers as they waited to receive their diplomas on a stage—which was set up on the athletic track.
They graduated by alphabetical order, in brief individual ceremonies by groups of 10. Family members of the seniors in each group were ushered in and then out of the seating area so the next slate of families could enter.
The segmented ceremonies were done in order to accommodate state mandates limiting graduation audience capacity and limit potential spread of the coronavirus. The audience size was intimate enough that administrators could do a roll call to make sure family members were present before each group walked to the stage.
Each group heard brief remarks from different student and administrative leaders, including Superintendent Terry Ward and Student Council President Jayla Phillips. Valedictorian Hailey Salmonsen and Salutatorian Courtney LaForce also had the chance to speak during one of the seven individual group ceremonies.
Jack Heins provided another twist on the festivities. In full Scottish attire, the pipe major for the City of Syracuse Highland Pipe Band played bagpipes to lead each procession from the bleachers to the seating area next to the stage.
Mahoney’s remarks also focused on the new memories students made while adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic that kept them out of classrooms since March—experiences like virtual learning and a parade in honor of the Class of 2020.
“Regardless of the path you take next, I wish you well. You’ve made us extremely proud and I’m confident you’ll make everyone proud as you pursue your chosen career,” she said.
Staff writer Mary Catalfamo
