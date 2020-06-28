Cato-Meridian students take graduation 10 at a time amid COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CATO — Principal Danielle Mahoney began her address to graduating Cato-Meridian High School seniors by reflecting on the history they’ve already lived through.

“Seniors, you’re a very unique class,” Mahoney said.

The 76 seniors in the Class of 2020 who graduated high school Sunday morning finished their secondary educations during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they were also born during the events of 9/11, Mahoney pointed out.

“Both events will make the history books and live on in our lives for years to come. These events have and will continue to make you resilient and determined,” she said.

Sunday’s commencement was unique for another reason: its format. For the first time in about 50 years, Mahoney said, Cato-Meridian seniors participated in an outdoor graduation ceremony.

To hold a limited-capacity event, the entire commencement ceremony was held on the field of the athletic complex and live-streamed on the school’s website. The 71 seniors who attended sat spread out from each other in the bleachers as they waited to receive their diplomas on a stage—which was set up on the athletic track.