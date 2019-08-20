The Cato-Meridian Central School District is set to shake up its upcoming varsity wrestling season.
At a district board of education meeting Aug. 5, the board approved the district moving forward to partner with the Hannibal Central School District for varsity/junior varsity wrestling for the 2019-20 school year, Cato-Meridian Superintendent Terry Ward said Tuesday.
Ward said that while details are still being fleshed out, district athletic director David Scholl is working with Hannibal athletic director Patrick Keefe on a document going over the rules of the agreement. Transportation details for the endeavor are being worked on, Ward said, adding that he understands Hannibal is looking for a varsity wrestling coach. Hannibal would serve as the host school.
Ward said Hannibal has had a strong wrestling program and that Cato-Meridian has seen "a steady decline" in wrestling participation over the past five years. He said wrestling programs across the state have had similar issues. Due to a combination of player injuries and academic ineligibility, he said, a total of five varsity wrestlers were on the Cato-Meridian team by the end of the 2018-19 season. He noted that if Cato-Meridian gets enough wrestlers to form a full team for the 2020-21 season, the district will go back to hosting its own team.
"The wrestlers that we do have have been very successful, and in order to help them be more successful, I think they need better competition and practice, and with combining with Hannibal central schools, it will be a more competitive practice for our athletes," Ward said.