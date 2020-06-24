Cato planning board meeting turns tense over property

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cato Planning Board has no issues with a project to put some storage units on a piece of land in the town, but not everyone was happy about it during a tense, shout-filled meeting Tuesday night.

The property at the center of the dispute is located at 10277 Route 34. It consists of around 7.5 acres and is owned by Mark Loveland. Loveland wants to put storage units on 2.5 acres of this land, and seeks a new subdivision. He purchased the property for $167,500 in May 2019 from DD Cummins LLC, which had bought it in a foreclosure sale the year before for $133,740, according to Cayuga County real estate records.

Cato resident Joel Soccio started a petition against the subdivision request, which has amassed over 70 signatures. In an interview with The Citizen Friday, Soccio noted four businesses are on the property now and said he felt the latest project would disturb the rural character of the area.

"The majority of these people didn't move to Baldwinsville, they didn't move to Liverpool, they moved out to Cato, New York, which has one traffic light and that's what they came for," Soccio said of town residents. "The issue is, enough is enough. How many businesses are we going to put on 7.5 acres?"