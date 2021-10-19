Cato residents advised to boil water after treatment system fails

The Cayuga County Health Department is advising residents on Route 370 between the villages of Cato and Meridian to boil their water before using until further notice.

The department said that due to a disinfection system malfunction, village of Cato public water customers should boil their tap water for a minute and cool before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food. The boil water order is expected to last through the end of the week.

The department said the disinfection system malfunctioned Tuesday, and as a result harmful microbes could be in the drinking water.

"Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems," the health department said in a press release. "But these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you should seek medical advice."

The village is working to repair the disinfection system as quickly as possible. After that, the treated water will be tested to confirm that it is safe to use. The county health department will notify residents when the boil water order is lifted.

For additional information, call the following numbers for village of Cato officials: (315) 626-2397, (315) 447-6089 or (315) 350-9648, or call the county health department at (315) 253-1560.

