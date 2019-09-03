AUBURN — A Cato woman was sentenced in Cayuga County Court on Tuesday to three years in prison following a felony drug conviction, but Judge Mark Fandrich allowed her to postpone the start of her incarceration until the following morning.
Tabitha Ferguson, 38, formerly of 10636 Shortcut Road in Cato, admitted in June to selling a narcotic to another person in Auburn in November of 2017.
She pleaded guilty June 5 to fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony, in exchange for a conditional sentence of three years in prison with six months of shock camp detention, followed by two years of post-release supervision. Ferguson was facing a maximum sentence of 5.5 years in prison.
In court on Tuesday, both Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann and defense attorney John Price asked that Judge Mark Fandrich impose the promised sentence. Budelmann noted Ferguson's "substantial legal history" and addiction issues, going on to say that there have been "numerous attempts to reform her" so incarceration would keep her away from illicit substances and out of trouble.
Ferguson apologized in a statement to the court. "I was doing good for several years," she said. "It wasn't my intention to commit a crime."
Once sentenced to the three years in prison with shock camp, Ferguson requested to turn herself into custody the following morning so that she could help her son get to a doctor's appointment and keep his health insurance. She offered to call her son's caseworker when Fandrich asked for documentation verifying the need for the doctor's appointment.
"This is against my better judgement," Fandrich said before allowing Ferguson to turn herself into the Cayuga County Jail by 10 a.m. the following morning. He noted that he previously adjourned her case out for three months so that arrangements could be made for her son. "Don't let me down on this," he instructed Ferguson before she left the courtroom.
Ferguson's plea satisfied three other drug charges, including another count of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Also in court:
• Fandrich gave Owasco resident Anthony Ranauro, 32, of 7133 Owasco Road, a week-long adjournment, scheduling Ranauro's next court proceeding for Sept. 10.
Ranauro was arrested after a three-month investigation by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office that revealed in May that Ranauro had a stockpile of weapons in his home and had been placing orders to an international company for fake identification documents, the sheriff's office said.
He pleaded not guilty July 17 to four felony charges: two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a disguised weapon, class C felonies, and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon, class D felonies.
• A Huntley Hearing for Darryl Nottage, 57, of 136 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was granted and set for Oct. 3. A Huntley Hearing is a pretrial hearing meant to review the way police obtained statements from a defendant.
The Auburn Police Department said Nottage was arrested after officers responded to a report of a man holding a woman against her will with a knife, and found Nottage at his residence with a woman while in possession of a hunting knife. Nottage was charged May 4 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
He is currently only facing the felony weapons charge.