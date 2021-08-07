Cayuga Cayuga Sheriff's Office looking for two missing teens

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating two teenagers who ran away from a local residential center.

Deputies are trying to find Kaliegha L. Fiqueroa, a 16-year-old female, and Shane A. Murray, a 15-year-old male, according to a news release. Hillside Children's Center in Sennett reported that the two apparently fled from the facility overnight Saturday and their current locations are unknown.

Those with information on their location are asked to contact the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 253-1222 or leave an anonymous tip at cayugacrime.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 2