Cayuga Community College and SUNY Empire announce transfer agreement

Cayuga Community College and SUNY Empire State College announced a partnership Thursday.
The collaboration will allow CCC students to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees through the SUNY Empire Learning Hub on the Cayuga Community College campus, according to a SUNY news release.
CCC President Brian Durant and SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras signed the agreement, which will transfer as many as 60 credits from CCC toward a 124-credit bachelor's degree from SUNY Empire.
You have free articles remaining.
"In addition to traditional transfer credit for courses completed at Cayuga, SUNY Empire also offers the opportunity for students to earn as many as 19 credits for work and life experience through its Prior Learning Assessment evaluation, which will help to reduce the overall cost of the bachelor’s degree. This could include military training, independent study, or volunteer work," the release said.
In addition to SUNY Empire’s local learning hub, all courses can be completed online. The news release said SUNY Empire will waive the registration fee for applicants and give all transfer students $100 presidential scholarships.
The agreement extends to CCC employees as well "and helps lower the cost and time needed to complete a degree by awarding college credit for professional experience."
“This new agreement creates a fantastic opportunity for graduates of Cayuga Community College to seamlessly continue their education in the strong academic programs offered at SUNY Empire State College. As part of this agreement, our graduates can continue pursuing their career and education goals with the potential to earn a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Empire in just a single year,” Durant said in the release. “We’re proud to partner with SUNY Empire to create this opportunity that is beneficial to our students and both our institutions.”