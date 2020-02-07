Cayuga Community College and SUNY Empire announce transfer agreement

Cayuga Community College and SUNY Empire State College announced a partnership Thursday.

The collaboration will allow CCC students to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees through the SUNY Empire Learning Hub on the Cayuga Community College campus, according to a SUNY news release.

CCC President Brian Durant and SUNY Empire State College President Jim Malatras signed the agreement, which will transfer as many as 60 credits from CCC toward a 124-credit bachelor's degree from SUNY Empire.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"In addition to traditional transfer credit for courses completed at Cayuga, SUNY Empire also offers the opportunity for students to earn as many as 19 credits for work and life experience through its Prior Learning Assessment evaluation, which will help to reduce the overall cost of the bachelor’s degree. This could include military training, independent study, or volunteer work," the release said.

In addition to SUNY Empire’s local learning hub, all courses can be completed online. The news release said SUNY Empire will waive the registration fee for applicants and give all transfer students $100 presidential scholarships.