Cayuga Community College, Auburn school district team up on new GED program

A new collaboration between Cayuga Community College and the Auburn Enlarged City School District will offer another pathway for students to earn a Graduate Equivalency Degree.

The college announced Tuesday that it will offer a high school equivalency program on the Auburn campus to prepare students to earn their GED and other career training opportunities. Classes will begin this fall, and are free for students who enroll in the program.

The equivalency program is designed to support district students who will benefit from a new learning atmosphere and supplemental career training in areas such as financial literacy and time management. Classroom instruction will focus on topics covered by the GED exam, including math, social studies, science, reading and writing.

The college said that tutoring services will be available to students, and students will consult with their instructor to determine when they are prepared to sit for the GED exam. Students will also be led through career exploration and leadership skill development, supported by Cayuga Works and other workforce agencies. Students who earn their GED will be supported and encouraged to continue their education and career training at Cayuga or other institutions.

To support employed students, classes will be offered in-person four nights a week. Classes will be led by CCC instructors and will run throughout the academic year. Only students referred by the school district are eligible to enroll.

“A high school equivalency program that also provides students with career training and guidance will not only help individual students but also their families and our communities," CCC President Dr. Brian Durant said in a statement. "We know some students will benefit from new learning environments and platforms, and this program will support their efforts to continue their education."

“The Auburn Enlarged City School District is happy to be teaming up with Cayuga Community College to provide more opportunities for students to be successful,” AECSD Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said. “Every student learns differently, so it is vital to provide different achievement paths, and we are pleased to be able to accomplish that with this program.”

More information can be found by contacting the Auburn High School Counseling Department at (315) 255-8338 or by visiting aecsd.education/highschool and clicking the Counseling Services link.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0