Cayuga Community College board appoints new student trustee

A student has been added to the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees.
Alaina Bates was appointed as the school's student trustee for the 2020-21 fiscal year at a videoconference meeting Tuesday. She is in her second year at the college and is pursuing a health sciences degree with a concentration in medical technology and medical biotechnology, a news release said. She is a 2019 graduate of Auburn High School.
“I want to gain all the experience I can while I’m attending Cayuga, and being the Student Trustee is a great opportunity," Bates said in the news release. "I know I could focus on my classes and not participate as much in college organizations, but why do that? I want the leadership experience and want the opportunity to meet and learn from people."
Bates has been a member and officer for the academic honor society Phi Theta Kappa and the Cayuga Science Club. She is a science and math tutor and has continued to tutor students in microbiology this year.
Bates has received various scholarships, including the Leo & Elizabeth Curtin Fox Memorial Scholarship, the ACC/CCC Alumni Scholarship, and the Holy Family High School Alumni Scholarship.
Student trustees have all the same voting powers as other trustees. The college still has three other board of trustees vacancies that haven't been filled by the governor's office. Including Bates, seven of the board's 10 seats have been filled.
Dr. Brian Durant, CCC's president, praised Bates.
“Alaina is everything we hope for in our Student Trustee — highly motivated, a leader in the classroom and in student organizations, and committed to helping her fellow students succeed,” Durant said in the news release. “We’re looking forward to working with her, and to hear her suggestions how Cayuga can continue finding ways to help our students achieve.”