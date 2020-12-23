Cayuga Community College board appoints new student trustee

A student has been added to the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees.

Alaina Bates was appointed as the school's student trustee for the 2020-21 fiscal year at a videoconference meeting Tuesday. She is in her second year at the college and is pursuing a health sciences degree with a concentration in medical technology and medical biotechnology, a news release said. She is a 2019 graduate of Auburn High School.

“I want to gain all the experience I can while I’m attending Cayuga, and being the Student Trustee is a great opportunity," Bates said in the news release. "I know I could focus on my classes and not participate as much in college organizations, but why do that? I want the leadership experience and want the opportunity to meet and learn from people."

Bates has been a member and officer for the academic honor society Phi Theta Kappa and the Cayuga Science Club. She is a science and math tutor and has continued to tutor students in microbiology this year.

Bates has received various scholarships, including the Leo & Elizabeth Curtin Fox Memorial Scholarship, the ACC/CCC Alumni Scholarship, and the Holy Family High School Alumni Scholarship.