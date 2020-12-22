Cayuga Community College board extends president's contract, approves pay raise

The Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees has approved a contract extension for the institution's president, along with an annual pay increase.

Dr. Brian Durant's contract extension into the 2025-2026 school year was approved unanimously at a board meeting Tuesday morning. Durant, who joined the college in 2015 as its ninth president, will receive a 1.9% salary increase each year.

In December 2018, the trustees extended Durant's contract to 2024 with a pay raise provision. He was set to receive an annual 1.9% pay increase until 2023, with a retroactive $5,000 merit bonus for performance for the 2017-2018 school year.

A 2018 report from the Albany think tank Empire Center for Public Policy ranked Durant as the second highest-paid municipal government employee in central New York for the state's 2017-2018 fiscal year, as he was making $187,995. The Empire Center's seethroughny.net database of government salaries reported Durant's 2020 pay was $203,500. According to the SUNY website, he was appointed at CCC with an annual salary of $170,000 in 2015.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}