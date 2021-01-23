Cayuga Community College board vacancies unfilled by Cuomo since 2019

When someone in a gubernatorial seat leaves, CCC notifies the governor's office and the State University of New York. Durant said the college has reached out about filling those spots "a number of times," adding CCC appreciates the diligence of those entities' liaisons and praising the "amazing job" the current trustees have done. He is hopeful those appointments will happen this year.

"We believe that it is in process, so we're just hopeful that appointees will be announced and communicated to us in the coming weeks and months," Durant said.

When vacancies arise, he said, there is generally a process between the vacancy surfacing and that position getting filled, and added that the resignations of Carnicelli and Daddabbo happened a few months apart.

"This is not something that would be unique to Cayuga and is something that we know is part of the ongoing process," Durant said. "Ultimately, we do our part and we have great confidence that the appointees will be named and we'll be continuing to move forward. It's more of a timing concern particularly when you have a number of vacancies that emerge at the same time rather than (it being) anyone's fault."