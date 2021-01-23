Cayuga Community College board vacancies unfilled by Cuomo since 2019

Two empty seats on the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees that require appointees from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office haven't been filled since 2019.
The 10-member board includes five slots filled by appointees of the Cayuga County Legislature, four trustees selected by the governor's office and one student representative. Dr. Brian Durant, CCC's president, said Friday that there are currently three open positions — one that needs to be filled by the county Legislature and two from the governor's office.
Durant said that while the empty seats haven't had a major negative impact on the college, CCC still wants full representation. The two seats requiring appointments from the governor's office have gone unfilled since the resignation of former trustee Angela Daddabbo in summer 2019 and the departure of Melina Carnicelli that November.
Carnicelli, who accepted a gubernatorial appointment to join the board in 2012, said in her resignation letter that her appointed term officially ended in June 2018, and "despite my many efforts to recommend a qualified, needed replacement, to-date no appointment has been forthcoming from the governor's office."
When someone in a gubernatorial seat leaves, CCC notifies the governor's office and the State University of New York. Durant said the college has reached out about filling those spots "a number of times," adding CCC appreciates the diligence of those entities' liaisons and praising the "amazing job" the current trustees have done. He is hopeful those appointments will happen this year.
"We believe that it is in process, so we're just hopeful that appointees will be announced and communicated to us in the coming weeks and months," Durant said.
When vacancies arise, he said, there is generally a process between the vacancy surfacing and that position getting filled, and added that the resignations of Carnicelli and Daddabbo happened a few months apart.
"This is not something that would be unique to Cayuga and is something that we know is part of the ongoing process," Durant said. "Ultimately, we do our part and we have great confidence that the appointees will be named and we'll be continuing to move forward. It's more of a timing concern particularly when you have a number of vacancies that emerge at the same time rather than (it being) anyone's fault."
The college's other current board vacancy needs an appointment from the county Legislature. Former Legislator Charlie Ripley joined the board in December 2019. But when he announced last September he was leaving the Legislature to fill in as Summerhill town supervisor, he also resigned from the trustees, Durant said.
Since the Legislature has started its new year, CCC will work with it and await the appointment. Durant said the college was so focused on its COVID-19 response and academic planning that filling that one seat wasn't an immediate priority. He praised the county leadership's past responsiveness and timeliness in filling vacancies.
Durant said the first time a lack of a complete board caused any procedural concerns was recently, when the college learned of a rule stating a vote is supposed to have six affirmatives to be official. In December 2020, the college brought back some resolutions in front of the trustees that had previously been approved with just five affirming votes — including the 2020-21 budget. New votes had to take place in order to be fully compliant with procedures.
On Friday, Durant said he was hopeful about securing the three appointments for a full board.
The governor's office did not return messages seeking comment Friday.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.