Cayuga Community College cancels annual Craft Fair due to COVID-19

The Cayuga Community College Foundation has canceled the college's 47th annual Craft Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A holiday tradition, the fair was scheduled for Dec. 5-6. The foundation notified vendors of the cancellation at the end of August, it said in a news release. The event typically hosts more than 150 vendors and also includes live music, food, children's entertainment and more.

“We know this is an important event in our community and like the many crafters we notified recently, we are disappointed that we cannot hold this event that attracts thousands of people annually and also is a way for our students to do community service and promote their clubs and activities," said the foundation's executive director, Guy Thomas Cosentino, in the release.

The college's president, Brian Durant, added, "The College must consider the best interest of all stakeholders that would be involved in this year’s show, including, first and foremost, our Community College students and staff and the public that would attend.”

A decision on the 2021 craft fair will be made at the end of the spring semester.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu.

