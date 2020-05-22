Cayuga Community College celebrates nursing graduates in drive-thru ceremony

Co-class presidents Meaghan Pinker and Destiny Fitzsimmons thanked faculty for their patience and leadership, and said the graduating class had become a family as they completed the challenging program.

Pinker, who will be helping the pandemic response in Long Island, said the program proved to her that she’d “found something I want to do every day for the rest of my life.”

“These two years were rigorous, on us and our family and friends as well. When our class first started, we were strangers. Now we’re all ending as a family, taking our first career steps together,” said Pinker. “I never thought we’d be ending our time at Cayuga like this, but we’re still very thankful, and we’re ready to help our workforce and the nurses who are battling this pandemic.”

Fitzsimmons, who will begin working at Oswego Hospital’s ICU, said the graduates should be proud of their accomplishments and of their decision to pursue a career in nursing.

“Our faculty and instructors pushed us to be the best that we could be, and all of us worked hard to get to this point. There are so many obstacles, so many challenges that we overcame, especially with the pandemic,” said Fitzsimmons. “All of us should be proud of where we are right now, and we should remember our classmates and everyone who helped us get through this.”