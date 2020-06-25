Cayuga Community College cutting positions, raising tuition

All present trustees approved the budget and tuition and fee schedule except John Camardo, who voted against both at the meeting, which was held through the video conferencing platform Zoom.

After the meeting, Comardo said he voted against the resolutions due to the economic strain the COVID-19 pandemic has put on people.

"At the present time with the financial difficulties that all the communities are having, I didn't think it was a time (when) we should be burdening the students or parents of students or the families of students that are going to be attending the college with an increase in tuition," he said.

The budget cuts were prompted by factors such as decreased enrollment and economic issues caused by the pandemic. Other contributing elements included a state budget that did not increase funding on base aid per full-time equivalents, with aidable FTE getting reduced, Durant said after the meeting.

Durant said that when CCC creates a budget, the institution focuses on what realistic revenue can be made "based on assumptions and known facts. In this particular case, at this particular moment in time, we feel comfortable with proposing to our trustees today a $28.5 million budget, we appreciate the support and we'll be looking to move it through the (Cayuga County Legislature) next month, he said.