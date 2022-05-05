Cayuga Community College holds ribbon cutting for manufacturing institute in Fulton

FULTON — An institute meant to help students get the skills and experience they need for manufacturing careers was officially opened by Cayuga Community College Thursday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for CCC's Advanced Manufacturing Institute on its Fulton campus. The college also has a campus in Auburn.

The 7,800 square foot facility includes equipment students can use, and classes began at the facility earlier this year. The overall cost for the project was approximately $900,000.

Dr. Keiko Kimura, CCC's vice president of workforce development and partnerships, welcomed more than 50 attendees and thanked the college's board of trustees and other people and entities involved in making the facility a reality. She said the "overarching goal for this project was to improve the lives" of residents. She praised aluminum recycler Novelis and packing company Huhtamaki, which both have facilities in Fulton, and were involved in the project.

"Students who train with us are going to have a ... opportunity to learn with their hands," Kimura said, adding that students will be able to learn from instructors with field experience.

CCC President Dr. Brian Durant thanked those who attended, saying it was an "absolutely fabulous day in our institution's history to be able to be here today with you celebrating" the opening of the institute.

Durant talked about the institute and CCC's efforts to be a "comprehensive community college," including providing access and affordability to high-quality higher education and the college's focus on workforce development and training.

Saying that "this was all pre-pandemic planning," he acknowledged the patience of CCC's community partners for this project

"But today we're here because of that commitment and that laser focus to be realized, that if we we work together, we'll have confidence in our curriculum, we have confidence in the opportunities for students to get real-life training, apprenticeship opportunities in the future and we will have confidence that when we educate (and) train the current and future students, they will be best-positioned to work for you, to be successful and to be able to have that individual opportunity to thrive and to reach career aspirations," Durant said.

Others speakers included representatives for Huhtamaki and Novelis and a representative for state Sen. John Mannion, presenting a framed proclamation. Toward the end of the ceremony, Kimura encouraged attendees to look around.

"Please take the time to enjoy the space. It is the community's, so we want you to feel comfortable," she said.

After Durant cut the ribbon, attendees chatted and browsed the equipment. Jeff Marier, an adjunct teacher with CCC who has been teaching students at the facility, said the technology displayed, such as an pneumatic instrumentation module and a hydraulic instrumentation module, are the exact pieces of equipment students will be working with or are currently working with at factories. He noted some students are being paid by their companies to learn at the institute.

Marier talked about the benefits of the facility and the classes offered, including that students learn how to use the equipment they would use in their careers

"It gives them an opportunity to advance at their job. There are certain jobs (in which) their companies are waiting for them to learn this so then they can apply for, say, an electrician job, so it opens up a lot of opportunities for them," he said.

