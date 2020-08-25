Cayuga Community College lists 2020 Cayuga County-area graduates

Cayuga Community College released the following list of Cayuga County-area students who earned their degree in the 2019-2020 academic year:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
- Catherine Bauer, of Auburn, Early Childhood
- Mia Bevier, of Auburn, Nursing
- Lyle Blakes, of Auburn, Electrical Technology: Electronics
- Samantha Brown, of Cayuga, Criminal Justice: Police
- Tory Brown, of Auburn, Early Childhood
- Mary Castilano, of Auburn, Media Production
- Ryan Clark, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Kevin Crossman, of Auburn, Electrical Technology: Electronics
- Robert Cuddy, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Police
- Molly Dacy, of Auburn, Nursing
- Stephen Dahl, of Auburn, Mechanical Technology
- Josephine Field, of Weedsport, Nursing
- Jenna Fields, of Skaneateles, Media Production
- Destiny Fitzsimmons, of Sterling, Nursing
- Lewis Fredette, of Auburn, Electrical Technology: Electronics
- Kristy Garcia, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Corrections
- Dustin Garrett, of Cato, Media Production
- Eric Gatewood, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Tori Gaumer, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Police
- Alissa Griffin, of Auburn, Nursing
- Emily Harding, of Auburn, Nursing
- Joshua Hart, of Auburn, Audio Production
- Shawn Heath, of Auburn, Audio Production with Music Production Option
- Kayla Jones, of Auburn, Nursing
- Brittany Kulas, of Moravia, Business Administration
- Mathew Lucas, of Auburn, Media Production
- Michael Lynch, of Auburn, Audio Production with Music Production Option
- Jason Marquez, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Megan May, of Auburn, Nursing
- Samantha Miller, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Corrections
- Eric Mohan, of Auburn, Audio Production with Music Production Option
- Brandon Nixon, of Cato, Media Production
- Terrence O'Donnell, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Stephen Osborne, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Christian Owens, of Cato, Business Administration
- Ian Park, of Union Springs, Audio Production with Music Production Option
- Meaghan Pinker, of Auburn, Nursing
- Karleigh Reilly, of Auburn, Nursing
- Jessena Richardson, of Auburn, Nursing
- Janessa Richardson-Ouimette, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Cheyanne Roberts, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Allison Ryan, of Port Byron, Nursing
- Christian Ryan, of Port Byron, Criminal Justice: Police
- Stacey Ryan, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Erica Saroodis, of Port Byron, Nursing
- Mary Servais, of Genoa, Criminal Justice: Police
- Harrison Sherman, of Cato, Criminal Justice: Police
- Heather Short, of Auburn, Early Childhood
- Kelsey Stadelmyer, of Cato, Nursing
- Megan Swartwood, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Kristin Taylor, of Weedsport, Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Brooke Thomas, of Auburn, Nursing
- Connor Vanepps, of Auburn, Audio Production with Music Production Option
- Gabriella VeVone, of Auburn, Nursing
- Justin Webster, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Police
- Amanda Wilczek, of Weedsport, Nursing
- Laura Woodman, of Auburn, Media Production
Associate of Arts Degree
- Ariana Allen, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Souvik Basu, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Amanda Beaudion, of Port Byron, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Amanda Brestovich, of Scipio Center, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Tory Brown, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Paige Burridge, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Kasiem Callender, of Moravia, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Hannah Christopher, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Natalie Church, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Sierra Clark, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Felicia Coleman, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Madison Collins, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Holly Cook, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Anthony Coriale, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Connor Davia, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Kevin Davis, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Kaitlyn Diego, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Jacob Feeney, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Gregory Flint, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Matilda Gouacide, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Lisa Graves, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Gracie Groesbeck, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Nicolette Hamilton, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Aidan Hastings, of King Ferry, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Megan Hitt, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Courtnee Hoppins, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Kristin Hughes, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Julio Iglesias, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Faith Keba, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Zac Legarretta, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Abbigail Lowe, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Hannah Malone, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Bernardo Martinaj, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Jordan Martinez, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- James McKeen, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Emily Mead, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Evan Mercado, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Natalie Mogavero, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Corianne Moore, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Mason Nelson, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Thomas Norris, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Katelyn Perkins, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Ariana Petrosino, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Isaiah Quesada, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Hannah Ryan, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Rebecca Ryan, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Victor Saunders, of Moravia, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Benjamin Sefca, of Skaneateles, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Molly Seward, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Hannah Shaw, of Cayuga, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Ashton Sloan, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Adolescence Education
- Crystal Smith, of Port Byron, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Matthew Sommers Groce, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Hunter Spina, of Cayuga, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Mikayla Stott, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Julia Thomas, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Daisy Townsend, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- James Tyler, of Moravia, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Destiny Vitch, of Cato, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Childhood Education
- Meghan Ward, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Lindsay Weller, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Danielle Westcott, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- James Williams, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Cooper Wilson, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
- Mikaela Withers, of Moravia, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
Associate of Science Degree
- Brianna Augello, of Auburn, Information Technology
- Gregory Baumes, of Auburn, Computer Science
- Matthew Besner, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
- Cassandra Brown, of Auburn, Health Sciences
- Bailey Burr, of Cayuga, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
- Caleb Canino, of Weedsport, Computer Science
- Daniel Charles, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
- Aidan Crandall, of Cato, Media Communications
- Lauren Cuipylo, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
- Lauren Cunningham, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
- Cassandra DiSanto, of Auburn, Health Sciences
- Katelin Enge, of Auburn, Health Sciences
- Michelle Martin, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
- Nathan McKay, of Auburn, Media Communications
- Alandis Merritt, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Patricia Miller, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
- Erin Nuber, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Thomas Partlow, of Weedsport, Business Administration
- Adam Poupore, of Auburn, Studio Art and Design
- Natalie Procino, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
- Evan Ryan, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Sean Scarselletta, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Aaron Spoor, of Weedsport, Business Administration
- Mackenzie Stevens, of Martville, Business Administration
- Ryan Treat, of Auburn, Business Administration
- Marc Vellake, of Moravia, Business Administration
- Dylan Walawender, of Cayuga, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
- Kayli Wright, of Auburn, Business Administration
Certificate
- Alexander Mucedola, of Auburn, Tourism Management
- Samantha Wilson, of Port Byron, General Business
