Cayuga Community College lists 2020 Cayuga County-area graduates
HONORS

  Updated
Cayuga Community College

Cayuga Community College released the following list of Cayuga County-area students who earned their degree in the 2019-2020 academic year:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

  • Catherine Bauer, of Auburn, Early Childhood
  • Mia Bevier, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Lyle Blakes, of Auburn, Electrical Technology: Electronics
  • Samantha Brown, of Cayuga, Criminal Justice: Police
  • Tory Brown, of Auburn, Early Childhood
  • Mary Castilano, of Auburn, Media Production
  • Ryan Clark, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Kevin Crossman, of Auburn, Electrical Technology: Electronics
  • Robert Cuddy, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Police
  • Molly Dacy, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Stephen Dahl, of Auburn, Mechanical Technology
  • Josephine Field, of Weedsport, Nursing
  • Jenna Fields, of Skaneateles, Media Production
  • Destiny Fitzsimmons, of Sterling, Nursing
  • Lewis Fredette, of Auburn, Electrical Technology: Electronics
  • Kristy Garcia, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Corrections
  • Dustin Garrett, of Cato, Media Production
  • Eric Gatewood, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Tori Gaumer, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Police
  • Alissa Griffin, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Emily Harding, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Joshua Hart, of Auburn, Audio Production
  • Shawn Heath, of Auburn, Audio Production with Music Production Option
  • Kayla Jones, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Brittany Kulas, of Moravia, Business Administration
  • Mathew Lucas, of Auburn, Media Production
  • Michael Lynch, of Auburn, Audio Production with Music Production Option
  • Jason Marquez, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Megan May, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Samantha Miller, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Corrections
  • Eric Mohan, of Auburn, Audio Production with Music Production Option
  • Brandon Nixon, of Cato, Media Production
  • Terrence O'Donnell, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Stephen Osborne, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Christian Owens, of Cato, Business Administration
  • Ian Park, of Union Springs, Audio Production with Music Production Option
  • Meaghan Pinker, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Karleigh Reilly, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Jessena Richardson, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Janessa Richardson-Ouimette, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Cheyanne Roberts, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Allison Ryan, of Port Byron, Nursing
  • Christian Ryan, of Port Byron, Criminal Justice: Police
  • Stacey Ryan, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Erica Saroodis, of Port Byron, Nursing
  • Mary Servais, of Genoa, Criminal Justice: Police
  • Harrison Sherman, of Cato, Criminal Justice: Police
  • Heather Short, of Auburn, Early Childhood
  • Kelsey Stadelmyer, of Cato, Nursing
  • Megan Swartwood, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Kristin Taylor, of Weedsport, Occupational Therapy Assistant
  • Brooke Thomas, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Connor Vanepps, of Auburn, Audio Production with Music Production Option
  • Gabriella VeVone, of Auburn, Nursing
  • Justin Webster, of Auburn, Criminal Justice: Police
  • Amanda Wilczek, of Weedsport, Nursing
  • Laura Woodman, of Auburn, Media Production

Associate of Arts Degree

  • Ariana Allen, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Souvik Basu, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Amanda Beaudion, of Port Byron, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Amanda Brestovich, of Scipio Center, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Tory Brown, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Paige Burridge, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Kasiem Callender, of Moravia, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Hannah Christopher, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Natalie Church, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Sierra Clark, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Felicia Coleman, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Madison Collins, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Holly Cook, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Anthony Coriale, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Connor Davia, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Kevin Davis, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Kaitlyn Diego, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Jacob Feeney, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Gregory Flint, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Matilda Gouacide, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Lisa Graves, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Gracie Groesbeck, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Nicolette Hamilton, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Aidan Hastings, of King Ferry, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Megan Hitt, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Courtnee Hoppins, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Kristin Hughes, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Julio Iglesias, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Faith Keba, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Zac Legarretta, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Abbigail Lowe, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Hannah Malone, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Bernardo Martinaj, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Jordan Martinez, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • James McKeen, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Emily Mead, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Evan Mercado, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Natalie Mogavero, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Corianne Moore, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Mason Nelson, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Thomas Norris, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Katelyn Perkins, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Ariana Petrosino, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Isaiah Quesada, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Hannah Ryan, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Rebecca Ryan, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Victor Saunders, of Moravia, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Benjamin Sefca, of Skaneateles, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Molly Seward, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Hannah Shaw, of Cayuga, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Ashton Sloan, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Adolescence Education
  • Crystal Smith, of Port Byron, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Matthew Sommers Groce, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Hunter Spina, of Cayuga, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Mikayla Stott, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Julia Thomas, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Daisy Townsend, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • James Tyler, of Moravia, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Destiny Vitch, of Cato, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Childhood Education
  • Meghan Ward, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Lindsay Weller, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Danielle Westcott, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • James Williams, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Cooper Wilson, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences
  • Mikaela Withers, of Moravia, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Humanities & Social Sciences

Associate of Science Degree

  • Brianna Augello, of Auburn, Information Technology
  • Gregory Baumes, of Auburn, Computer Science
  • Matthew Besner, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
  • Cassandra Brown, of Auburn, Health Sciences
  • Bailey Burr, of Cayuga, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
  • Caleb Canino, of Weedsport, Computer Science
  • Daniel Charles, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
  • Aidan Crandall, of Cato, Media Communications
  • Lauren Cuipylo, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
  • Lauren Cunningham, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
  • Cassandra DiSanto, of Auburn, Health Sciences
  • Katelin Enge, of Auburn, Health Sciences
  • Michelle Martin, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
  • Nathan McKay, of Auburn, Media Communications
  • Alandis Merritt, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Patricia Miller, of Auburn, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
  • Erin Nuber, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Thomas Partlow, of Weedsport, Business Administration
  • Adam Poupore, of Auburn, Studio Art and Design
  • Natalie Procino, of Weedsport, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
  • Evan Ryan, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Sean Scarselletta, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Aaron Spoor, of Weedsport, Business Administration
  • Mackenzie Stevens, of Martville, Business Administration
  • Ryan Treat, of Auburn, Business Administration
  • Marc Vellake, of Moravia, Business Administration
  • Dylan Walawender, of Cayuga, Liberal Arts and Sciences: Mathematics & Science
  • Kayli Wright, of Auburn, Business Administration

Certificate

  • Alexander Mucedola, of Auburn, Tourism Management
  • Samantha Wilson, of Port Byron, General Business
