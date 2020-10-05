 Skip to main content
Cayuga Community College nursing program earns another high ranking
EDUCATION

Cayuga Community College nursing program earns another high ranking

Nurses

Cayuga Community College recognized its 36 graduating nursing students in May with a drive-thru ceremony at its Auburn campus.

 Provided

The nursing program at Cayuga Community College was ranked No. 3 in the state in a recent list published by RegisteredNursing.org.

It is the site's fourth annual list. Programs are assessed by National Council Licensure Examination pass rates and other factors that represent how well they support student progress toward licensure.

Cayuga's program, which offers an Associate in Nursing, earned a score of 96.73. No. 1 was the University at Buffalo with a score of 96.94.

Cayuga's program ranked No. 4 on the same list last year. In September, the program was ranked the best associate degree nursing program in New York by RNcareers.org.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/nursing/index.html.

