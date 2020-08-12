Cayuga Community College opens campuses, but most classes will be online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga Cayuga Community has opened for the fall semester, although most classes will be offered only online for the upcoming semester.

The college said in a news release that students and potential students who follow CCC's health protocols will be able to reach in-person support services on the Auburn and Fulton campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Potential students can meet with admissions representatives to learn about the college, tour campuses and apply for admission ahead of the approaching semester, which starts Aug. 31.

Support services will still be accessible by phone, online or email and both campuses are still restricted to the general public. CCC will use guidance from local, SUNY and state officials to make decisions addressing campus access and the college community's health, the college said.