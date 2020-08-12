Cayuga Community College opens campuses, but most classes will be online

Cayuga Cayuga Community has opened for the fall semester, although most classes will be offered only online for the upcoming semester.
The college said in a news release that students and potential students who follow CCC's health protocols will be able to reach in-person support services on the Auburn and Fulton campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Potential students can meet with admissions representatives to learn about the college, tour campuses and apply for admission ahead of the approaching semester, which starts Aug. 31.
Support services will still be accessible by phone, online or email and both campuses are still restricted to the general public. CCC will use guidance from local, SUNY and state officials to make decisions addressing campus access and the college community's health, the college said.
“We’re excited to have our students back on campus as our college community prepares for the fall semester. While most courses will be online, students and prospective students who follow our health and safety measures can now access in-person support services that will help prepare them for the start of the semester,” CCC president Brian Durant said in the news release. “It is imperative that our staff, faculty and students adhere to these health and safety protocols to best protect themselves and our college community.”
CCC's required on-campus safety directives include all campus visitors using the designated single points of entry and exit and social distancing of six feet being followed whenever possible. Other measures include every campus visitor and employee being screened for recent health and travel history and getting their temperature taken with a no-contact thermometer and face coverings being mandatory, with disposable masks available upon getting to either campus and masks available at College Public Safety Offices.
Students must also bring their college identification card or a valid form of photo identification to enter either campus. Prospective students must have photo identification but do not need to contact CCC before visiting campus. Students and potential students, if needed, are allowed to bring one guest to campus for meetings with college staff.
More information about CCC's reopening plan can be found cayuga-cc.edu.
