Cayuga Community College pausing capital projects as funding becomes uncertain

Cayuga Community College has hit the brakes on a couple of multi-million-dollar capital projects.
College President Dr. Brian Durant said after a board of trustees meeting Thursday that the matching grants that were going to be provided by the state and SUNY for some high-profile capital projects are under budgetary review, largely due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. CCC is awaiting a formal update on "what the next steps will be and what the timeline may be" for that funding, he said. As a result, CCC has decided to pause the projects.
The delayed projects are the Fulton Advance Manufacturing Institute and a centralized workforce development center that would house various agencies involved with helping county residents develop skills sought by local employers and ultimately secure employment.
The Cayuga County Legislature formally acquired and put the Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension office in a trust for the college in November 2019 with the intention of using that property for the workforce development property, with some renovations.
"Once SUNY or the state officially fleshes out the details of when projects may be able to resume or continue, then we're going to have clarity of what that's going to look like for us," Durant said. "The way that I want us to be looking at it at this point is there's still projects for us that are a priority, we're still going to work through the process to secure the funding that's needed for them, and as state money confirms its availability and when it may be available, we'll move forward in a very methodical way."
Durant said CCC's most immediate priorities are its reopening plan — at least 85% of CCC's fall classes are set to be held remotely — and "ensuring that we have the procedures and protocols in place to support our students and our employees through the educational process.
"Our capital projects, funding availability or not, are still a part of our vision and strategy just as much as they've always been, but the immediacy is where our focus and attention is. As we get more information from the state and we get more verification of what those realities will be, then we'll be able to recreate our timelines and move forward."
In other news
• The college is looking at building on the institution's efforts toward diversity and inclusion.
Durant said at Thursday's meeting that CCC's leadership has held meetings "talking about creating some framework to approach institutional dialogue and awareness and programming and multiple things" regarding diversity and inclusion.
"We believe over the coming week or two, we're going to at least create a forum for some conversation within the college to then see where the energy goes from there," Durant said.
That conversation came up after board vice chair Linda Van Buskirk said that she and board chair Marian Brown participated in a forum on diversity. All of the colleges that participated, Van Buskirk said, were asked to comment on what their college did and was doing to promote diversity and inclusion.
Van Buskirk said a part of the discussion revolved around what colleges in largely white, rural areas could do in regard to these issues. She said she felt CCC's situation was different compared to institutions near bigger cities, such as Onondaga Community College and Monroe Community College in Rochester.
"We do have our challenges and one of them truly is to create an atmosphere of inclusion when we have a small number of students and to recognize the complexity of the situation, respecting people's individuality and yet making sure that they're part of the college," Van Buskirk said.
Durant said the college would "focus on some of the conversations and ultimately try to work with our students, employees, faculty and staff to ensure that we are a place of, I think, open conversation, free thought and an inclusive, equitable agenda."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
