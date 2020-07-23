Cayuga Community College pausing capital projects as funding becomes uncertain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga Community College has hit the brakes on a couple of multi-million-dollar capital projects.

College President Dr. Brian Durant said after a board of trustees meeting Thursday that the matching grants that were going to be provided by the state and SUNY for some high-profile capital projects are under budgetary review, largely due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. CCC is awaiting a formal update on "what the next steps will be and what the timeline may be" for that funding, he said. As a result, CCC has decided to pause the projects.

The delayed projects are the Fulton Advance Manufacturing Institute and a centralized workforce development center that would house various agencies involved with helping county residents develop skills sought by local employers and ultimately secure employment.

The Cayuga County Legislature formally acquired and put the Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension office in a trust for the college in November 2019 with the intention of using that property for the workforce development property, with some renovations.