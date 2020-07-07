Cayuga Community College plans mostly online classes in fall

The majority of Cayuga Community College's fall 2020 courses will be offered through distance learning under the institution's reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.
At least 85% of CCC's fall classes are set to be held remotely with no physical presence on college grounds in order to maintain student and staff safety, the college said in a news release announcing its plans Tuesday.
The college's reopening strategy was planned based on guidance from the State University of New York, local and state officials. It was approved by SUNY.
Along with all other educational institutions in the state, CCC switched to distance learning earlier this year. The college said operating most classes remotely for the fall will allow students to safely continue their academic paths while still including access to support services and other critical resources.
“While we miss seeing our students on our campuses, this was not a difficult decision. Above all, we want our students to be healthy and safe, and the best way we can help is to allow them to work and learn from the safety of their homes,” college President Brian Durant said in the news release. “Our students demonstrated their resiliency and ability to adapt this spring when they successfully shifted to a remote course format in the middle of a semester. We have no doubt they will continue succeeding in the fall, and that we will continue providing a high-quality education experience.”
CCC has enacted various mandatory health practices under its reopening plan. Both the Auburn and Fulton campuses are limited to one point of entry and exit, and everyone entering campus is screened and will get their temperature taken with a non-contact thermometer.
For people who come to campus without face coverings, disposable face masks will be available at the college entrance. Face coverings are mandatory on-campus.
The college also enacted social distancing measures for classes and offices, installed plexiglass barriers in offices, posted hygiene and respiratory etiquette information, closed recreational areas, and instituted enhanced sanitation measures, the news release said.
Courses requiring hands-on learning, such as nursing courses or science labs, may meet in-person as needed, with social distancing measures and personal protective equipment in place.
Support services such as advisement and tutoring will be provided in-person and remotely, with the necessary safety precautions being taken for in-person services.
Athletic programs have been suspended for the fall and student life activities will mainly be offered online. The college's plan may change based on additional information and guidance from SUNY and and state leaders.
CCC's fall semester starts Aug. 31. The institution's entire reopening strategy is available at cayuga-cc.edu/coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.