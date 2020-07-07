Cayuga Community College plans mostly online classes in fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The majority of Cayuga Community College's fall 2020 courses will be offered through distance learning under the institution's reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 85% of CCC's fall classes are set to be held remotely with no physical presence on college grounds in order to maintain student and staff safety, the college said in a news release announcing its plans Tuesday.

The college's reopening strategy was planned based on guidance from the State University of New York, local and state officials. It was approved by SUNY.

Along with all other educational institutions in the state, CCC switched to distance learning earlier this year. The college said operating most classes remotely for the fall will allow students to safely continue their academic paths while still including access to support services and other critical resources.