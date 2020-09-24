Cayuga Community College plans to start COVID-19 testing next week

Cayuga Community College has so far had one COVID-19 case to manage, and it hopes to begin a robust COVID-19 testing program by next week.
CCC President Brian Durant said Thursday that the college is finalizing a partnership with Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for the testing. The university will be coordinating and leading the testing protocols. The State University of New York approved CCC's testing plan earlier this month.
Durant previously said a representative sample of up to half of the campus population will be tested weekly. On Thursday, he said there would be approximately 375 tests per week — anywhere between 350 to 400 tests — at $15 per test. CCC previously identified funds within the budget to help support initiatives that could come up to address the financial impact of the pandemic, such as testing and sanitizing.
"Whatever emerges as a necessity on the financial end or programmatic end, we view it here as 'Must be done," Durant said. "And we'll have to adjust our expenditures in other areas to ensure a balanced budget at the end of the year."
He said that routinely during each month, the college identifies revenue and expense projections. Officials have accounted for the projected expenses connected with the COVID-19 testing strategies the best they can at this point.
"We have some resources in our budget associated with some reallocated money on temporary workers that could help with the surveillance piece and the testing piece, and we had some flexibility in some some strategic initiative money that we knew would emerge throughout the year, and ultimately could help us address COVID-19 in whatever capacity necessary," he said, "whether it be increased expense in the moment for operations or whether it be some technology that should be invested in to help support the student experience as we go forward."
According to SUNY's COVID-19 tracker system, which was launched earlier this month, CCC currently has one positive COVID-19 case. Durant confirmed "an individual who is associated with the college" had recently tested positive after being tested outside of CCC. That person went into isolation off campus and three people went into mandatory quarantine as as a result. The college was notified of the positive case, Durant said, and participated in and helped support the contact tracing process.
"Through the process, we feel confident that the continuation of being open in services is the right decision at this time and certainly that the impacted individual is going through the process as directed by health officials and as directed by medical people," he said. "We continue to obviously support them and continue our operations as is."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.