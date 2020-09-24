Cayuga Community College plans to start COVID-19 testing next week

"We have some resources in our budget associated with some reallocated money on temporary workers that could help with the surveillance piece and the testing piece, and we had some flexibility in some some strategic initiative money that we knew would emerge throughout the year, and ultimately could help us address COVID-19 in whatever capacity necessary," he said, "whether it be increased expense in the moment for operations or whether it be some technology that should be invested in to help support the student experience as we go forward."

According to SUNY's COVID-19 tracker system, which was launched earlier this month, CCC currently has one positive COVID-19 case. Durant confirmed "an individual who is associated with the college" had recently tested positive after being tested outside of CCC. That person went into isolation off campus and three people went into mandatory quarantine as as a result. The college was notified of the positive case, Durant said, and participated in and helped support the contact tracing process.

"Through the process, we feel confident that the continuation of being open in services is the right decision at this time and certainly that the impacted individual is going through the process as directed by health officials and as directed by medical people," he said. "We continue to obviously support them and continue our operations as is."

