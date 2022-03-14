Cayuga Community College president to discuss recent changes on public affairs show

Cayuga Community College President Brian Durant will be the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" on Tuesday.

Durant will give an update on the college, including changes to this year’s commencement in May and the opening of the Advanced Manufacturing Institute in Fulton and Culinary Institute in Auburn. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum channel 12 on Tuesday and at 8 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. from the Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

That will be followed by "Beyond The Front Page with Guy Cosentino" with Auburn YMCA’s Camp Director Melissa “Kanga” Cartner to discuss their programming at the Y-Camp on Owasco Lake. The show airs at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Tuesday and at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. from ARMA.

On Thursday, the guest on "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" will be state Sen. Pamela Helming for a Senate update. The interview airs at 7 p.m. on Spectrum 12 on Thursday and at 8 p.m. March 22 and will replay on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. from the ARMA.

That will be followed by a second "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino" that will feature state Assemblyman Brian Manktelow for an Assembly update. The interview will air at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and repeat March 22 at 8:30 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31.

Both Sen. Helming and Assemblyman Manktelow will be asked about where the state is in the process for the 2022-2023 budget that is due on April 1, the recent closure of six prisons and the performance of new Gov. Kathy Hochul.

All programs this semester will be streamed live and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday morning on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM. They are also posted to auburnpub.com.

Among the remaining guests scheduled in March are Cayuga County Legislative Chairman David Gould, City Manager Jeff Dygert, Auburn Housing Authority Executive Director Stephanie Hutchinson, H. Justin Terreri, the executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority at Hancock Airport, and representatives of the Auburn Doubledays.

The annual Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education candidate forum is scheduled for on May 3.

Viewers with questions for any of the show’s guests can e-mail cozguytho@aol.com. The shows are taped at CCC on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of the college’s Telecom/Media Department.

